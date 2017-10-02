Caviart Ally fastest in filly Bluegrass Stakes

LEXINGTON, KY-- Brushing to the lead moving into the turn, Caviart Ally won the second of two harness racing divisions of the $177,500 Galleria Bluegrass Three-Year-Old Filly Pace, presented by Fashion Farms at The Red Mile, by three-and-a-half lengths in 1:51.

Awash went for the front, setting a :27.1 quarter before undergoing pressure from Caviart Ally through a :55.2 half. Inverse Hanover, sitting fourth, angled first over moving into the far turn, advancing towards new-leader Caviart Ally at three-quarters in 1:24 before Caviart Ally kicked away by three lengths into the stretch. V String, from second over, fanned wide, rallying down the center of the course to finish second, while Magic Forces, shooting up the inside, took third.

Owned by Caviart Farms, Caviart Ally, by Bettor's Delight from the No Nukes mare Allamerican Cool, won her ninth race in 30 starts, earning $629,625. Trained by Noel Daley and driven by Andrew McCarthy, she paid $2.20 to win.

Tequila Monday took control before the half to take the first division of the Bluegrass filly pace in 1:51.1.

Sitting third, Tequila Monday circled to overtake tempo-setter Ella Christina following a :28.2 opening quarter, going on to lead at the half in :56.3. Challenged by Rosemary Rose, pulling first over from fourth, around the turn, Tequila Monday held control at three-quarters in 1:24 before Rosemary Rose faltered, leaving room for Ella Christina to rally. Tequila Monday held on by a neck at the line, holding off pocket-popper Ella Christina, with Rosemary Rose finishing third.

By American Ideal from the Ponder mare Margarita Monday, Tequila Monday, winning her eighth race in 18 starts this season and her 12th race in 23 starts overall, has earned $530,023 for owners Northfork Racing Stable and Chuck Pompey. Conditioned by Chris Oakes and driven by David Miller, she paid $3.40 to win.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile