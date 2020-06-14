Ce Bello Romain,Hede Darling win features

Today’s Enghien at Laval harness racing program was good one, highlighted by the Prix de New York (purse 67,000€, 2050 meters autostart, 16 European starters).

Here the 5.8/1 Ce Bello Romain (8g Jam Pridem -Miss Echo Bella) scored in 1.11.4kr with Anthony Barrier aboard for owner/trainer S.G. Dupont.

This was the winners’ 16th career victory now for 452,480€ earned. 25/1 Jerry Mom (7m Ready Cash -Graziella), a full brother to Traders, was second with David Thomain up for trainer Jo Corbanie and JPB Building Bvba. 16/1 Estola (6f Nectar ) took third for Francois Lecanu, trainer Emmanuel Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte P. de Montesson.

6.5/1 Alcoy (6m Ready Cash ) and 21/1 Nancy America (9f Revenue ) completed the top five in this Quinte+ contest. The exact order Q+ payoff was 19,742.20€.



Ce Bello Romain

Watch the replay click here.

The three year olds were on stage in the Prix d’Hermonville (purse 44,000€, 2875 meters voltstart, nine European starters) and the 3/2 favorite Hede Darling (3m Password -Queen Darling) scored in 1.15.6kr.

This one achieved his fourth career victory in eight starts now for 51,330€in the bank. He was given a learning path by owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois and he is conditioned by Kevin Vanderschelden.

Driver JPB won for the ninth time in 26 drives in 2020. This team also won the Prix de la Mayenne at Lyon Parilly today with Heroic Dark (3m Bird Parker -Quniromontica), clocked in 1.18.5kr with P.Y. Verva aboard. This was the third lifetime win for Heroic Dark.



Hede Darling

Watch the replay click here.

Following Hede Darling to the line were 2.9/1 Barolo Roc (4m Filipp Roc ) for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard and 8.6/1 Hiros de Fleur (3m Ludo de Castelle ) for Alexandre Abrivard. This one is trained by Frederic Prat and owned by Flavien Prat.