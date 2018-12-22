Celebrity Stallone now co-owned by Dante Stallone

Pompano Beach, FL - The "celebrities" are at Eldorado Pompano Park this season, both on and the off the harness racing track.

Celebrity Stallone recently qualified this past Tuesday at Pompano Park and low and behold in the race paddock and then on the track apron was Dante Stallone, the younger half-brother of world-renowned Hollywood star, Sylvester Stallone.

It was announced by owner Sam Stathis of Celebrity Farms, NY, that Dante Stallone has purchased a share and is now a part-owner of the Father Patrick colt, Celebrity Stallone. Stathis is also Dante Stallone's business manager.

"I have known Dante for a number of years," said Stathis. "And always promised him one day I would name a good colt after him and his family and that day has come. Dante wants to learn more about harness racing so I sold him a share of the horse."

Dante Stallone, 21, is attending Florida State University and studying towards a bachelor of science degree in biological science. He also works in his spare time as an actor, producer and screenwriter.

"Before being introduced to the world of harness racing," Stallone said. "The only experience I had with the sport was what I saw on TV. Getting licensed and now owning my own horse legitimizes my interests. It still seems so surreal."

After getting his owners license, Stallone was treated to a ride in the starting gate to watch a qualifying race. All Standardbred horses must trot or pace in a certain standard of time in order to be qualified to race at the track.

"This was my first time at the racetrack," Stallone said. "And what a blast it was. I had the best seat in the house to view my first race while riding in the starting gate."

Celebrity Stallone did very well as the two-year-old finished third and was race timed in 2:00.4.

"From what I observed," Stallone said. "Celebrity Stallone has major promise on the track. After gaining some more experience I believe he'll be a force to be reckoned with."

Stallone said it was nearly a perfect night at the races.

"The track was beautiful, the Eldorado casino was fantastic, and the restaurant superb," Stallone added. "We ate at Farradday's Steakhouse after the qualifying races and what great food and service. Also, I got my first taste of the thrill of horse gambling, losing $50 dollars on a shady tip!"

Stallone, who is on Christmas break from college, will be in south Florida for a month and Sam Stathis said his education into harness racing will be fast and furious.

"Already Friday morning I had Dante here at Olympia Palm Beach (formerly the South Florida Trotting Center)," Stathis said. "And Dante is learning how to groom horses, put on a harness and even got to take Celebrity Stallone on the racetrack in one of our Theometrics Exotic Chariots.

"We are already working on a special night at Pompano Park," Stathis explained. "When both Celebrity Stallone and Celebrity Eventsy are both racing, we will be inviting newcomers from all over South Florida via networking, to come out for a night of fun, hear about fractional ownership, get to meet Dante, and learning about how great harness racing is."

The event date, times and location at Eldorado Pompano Park will be announced shortly. For more information, visit www.worldchariot.org.