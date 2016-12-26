Powerful Christmas Day Paris program

December 25, 2016 - The Gr. I Prix de Vincennes (monte, purse €240,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) was the co-headliner on this powerful Christmas Day Paris-Vincennes harness racing program.

3/1 Dragon du Fresne rallied decisively to win for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard timed in 1.15.4kr (fractions 1.14.9kr at 1500 to go; 1.15.2kr at the 1000 mark; 1.15.4kr with 500 remaining). 1.4/1 favorite Dollar Macker (3m Saxo de Vandel -Salt Lake City) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois. Philippe Allaire trains Dollar Macker for Olivier Henri Thomas. Third went to 5.8/1 Dahlia du Rib (3m Oyonnax -Paasiflore du Rib) with J.L.Cl. Dersoir in the irons for trainer Joel Hallais and breeder/owner Ecurie Rib, both legendary monte developers.

7/1 Celina Polka (4f Kool du Caux -La Canella) secured today’s Gr. II Prix Emil Riotteau (monte, purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) timed in 1.14.6kr. Racing barefoot, the winner was teamed by Alexandre Abrivard for owner/trainer Joel Van Eeckhaute. 16/1 Cavalleria (4f Prodigious -Janga) was home second for Eric Raffin and trainer Sebastian Guarato. Third was 11.2/1 Cassandre d’Em (4f Kescao Phedo -Paradisia d’Em) trained by J.P. Alix and Joann Lebourgeois was the pilot.

Today’s Prix d’Evreux (purse €46,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 entrants) went to 10.6/1 Betsy du Quenne (5f Quaker Jet -Mon Egerce). The 1.13kr clocked winner was teamed by Damien Bonne for Ecurie Haras de la Copucnne). Fractions were quick (1.09.1kr at 1500 remaining; 1.10.9kr at the 1000; 1.12.8kr at 500 meters to go). 19/1 Bamba des Landes(5f Mourofais -Samba des Landes) took second for Sebastian Hardy and third went to 12/1 Babette de Bannes (5f Kesaco Phedo -Nuit de Bannes) with owner/trainer Herve Soinneau driving.

The Prix du Gard (purse €48,000, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) went to 34.5/1 Un Char Ami (8g Jag de Bellouet -Olygarchy) timed in 1.12.3kr and reined by Mathieu Daougabel. Ecurie D bred this winner. 5.7/1 Viking Fromentro (7g Capriccio -Orminda) was second for trainer/driver Thomas Levesque and third was 22.5/1 Ulysse Marla (8g Nuage de Lait -Kemetcha Maria) with Romain Derieux aboard.