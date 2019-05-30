Cenalta Diamond razor sharp again

The Tuesday night (May 28) program of Harness Racing at Running Aces featured the $15,000 Mares Open Handicap Pace as the main event. Cenalta Diamond was heavily backed as the top choice in the wagering at 2-5, on the strength of her 8-length romp over the top mares a week ago.

The 6 year old daughter of Allamerican Merlin did not disappoint her backers, turning in another dazzling performance from the outside eight post.

Driver Tim Maier got her moving early, and briefly dropped in fourth while their other rivals skirmished for the front.

Capitol Hill (Steve Wiseman) from post five, and Place N First (Rick Magee) from post two emerged from the pack, with Alwaysalittlemore (Williams Hernandez) dropping in third, as the quarter mile flashed up in :28 seconds. After the dust settled, Maier wasted no time in making his move with Cenalta Diamond, sweeping to the front in a flash and establishing command before the three-eighths pole. The early fractions were reasonable (56.4 at the half), but Maier called on his mare to strut her stuff in the third panel, and she responded with a :27.1 stinger that left her rivals five lengths in arrears.

Alwaysalittlemore showed late interest and Pull The Shade (Dean Magee) closed impressively from the back, but the winning move was made going into that final turn. Cenalta Diamond ($2.80) coasted home and checked in 1 ½ lengths ahead at the wire in 1:53. Tim Maier is also the owner and trainer of the winner, who now sports 6 wins in 18 trips this year, and notched career victory number 25 with her second straight Mares Open tally at Running Aces.

Also on the Tuesday card, Urgointohearmeroar (Dean Magee) made his local season’s debut in a $9,400 conditioned pacing event, looking for his eighth win in nine starts on the year, and twelfth career score in just fifteen tries. The public took close notice of the 4 year old Mystery Chase gelding’s resume and sent him off as the overwhelming 1-5 choice. The public was right, as he dominated the night’s closing affair, holding gamely to the wire and keeping Ohio invader Mcpansy (Williams Hernandez) at bay, to score a ¾ length tally in 1:54.1. Urgointohearmeroar ($2.60) is owned and trained by Mark Anderson.

Driver Dean Magee posted another driving double on Tuesday night, extending his current streak of multiple win nights to 5, and securing the early spot atop the season’s leaderboard.

By Darin Gagne

for Running Aces