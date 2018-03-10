Trump's Tax Cuts make their mark

Indianapolis, Ind.--March 9, 2018-- In two public press conferences on Wednesday, March 7, Centaur Gaming announced a special Bet on America initiative celebrating the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act . Centaur is presenting each of its 2,000 team members a tax-inclusive bonus check in the amount of $500.

Jim Brown, Centaur's president and COO, made the announcement on behalf of Rod Ratcliff, Centaur's founder, chairman and CEO, in a ceremony attended by team members, community members and media at both Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand in Shelbyville.

Brown read a special message from CEO Ratcliff, who was unable to attend the event, to the assembled groups. "It gives us great joy to announce Centaur Gaming's Bet on America initiative in celebration of the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ," said Brown on behalf of Ratcliff. "Centaur Gaming has the utmost confidence in the future of our country and we firmly believe this important tax cut and job legislation will have a positive effect on the gaming and racing industry in Indiana, as well as the American economy in general."

"We would like to offer our sincerest thanks and appreciation to our team members for their ongoing dedication and hard work to providing the very best in gaming, racing, dining, and entertainment to Indiana and surrounding states, as well as playing an important role in bringing the economic benefits of our industry to the State of Indiana and our host communities," Ratcliff's statement continued.

Centaur's team members are expected to receive their one-time $500 bonus checks on the week of March 12, 2018. The checks will be awarded to all full-time, part-time and returning seasonal team members who started with the company on or before March 5, 2018.

About Centaur: Indianapolis-based Centaur Holdings, LLC, founded in 1993, focuses on bringing the entertainment and economic benefits of casino gaming and horse racing to key communities across Indiana. Centaur currently owns and operates Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Winner's Circle Pub, Grille & OTB in Indianapolis, Winner's Circle OTB & VooDoo BBQ & Grill in New Haven/Fort Wayne, and Winner's Circle OTB in Clarksville.

About Hoosier Park Racing & Casino: Hoosier Park Racing & Casino holds multiple awards for customer service, entertainment, gaming, dining, and team member culture. Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, a fully-integrated gaming and racing facility, features 2,000 of the latest slots and electronic table games and a 7/8 mile oval horse track offering live harness racing each year. Simulcast wagering is offered year-round at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, the Winner's Circle Pub, Grille & OTB in Downtown Indianapolis and Winner's Circle OTB & VooDoo BBQ & Grill in New Haven/Fort Wayne, Ind.

About Indiana Grand Racing & Casino: Indiana Grand Racing & Casino holds multiple awards for customer service, entertainment, gaming, dining, and diversity. Located in Shelbyville, Ind., Indiana Grand features 2,200 of the latest slots and electronic table games in addition to a one-mile dirt race course and a seven-eighths mile turf course offering live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing each year. Simulcast wagering is also offered year-round at Winner's Circle Brewpub & OTB located on the casino floor as well as a Winner's Circle OTB located in Clarksville, Ind.

