Centuries up for young Qld trio

A trio of Queensland harness racing young guns has posted centuries during the festive period.

Both Isobel Ross and Matt Elkins each drove their 100th winner while Ryan Veivers trained his 100th winner.

At Albion Park last Friday, Ross steered East Emperor to victory via the passing lane for trainer Bart Cockburn to beat race favourite Long Hot Summer and My Ajaye in a time of 1:55.1 for the 1660m event.

Ross, a third generation horseperson is the daughter of Donny and Lisa Ross and has been driving for the past two seasons.

The Ross family is synonymous with Queensland harness racing through their role as the ‘redcoats’ at the meetings staged in the south-east corner of the state.

Her grandfather, father and brother all perform their duty of care each and every meeting.

Isobel is currently employed with former Bathurst horseman Jack Butler.

The following night at Albion Park, Elkins booted home race favourite Tenacious One for trainer Donny Smith in the Garrards Pace in a time of 1:53.5 for the 1660m.

Elkins has enjoyed good success with Smith in recent times with several Albion Park victories behind both Tenacious One and A Good Chance.

A talented cricket player, Elkins has become a permanent member of the family operation with father Greg and younger brother Justin and the stable has enjoyed solid success.

Former South Australian mare Purple Royale has been the ‘flag bearer’ for the stable and boasts numerous Albion Park victories.

Both Ross and Elkins sit amongst the premiership leaders in the concession drivers title, Ross is 6th while Elkins is 7th.

At the same meeting, Veivers prepared Vader who scored a stylish victory in the Hes Making The Bet, Hes Checking It Twice Pace in a time of 1:55.0 for the 1660m event.

Veivers owns and trains the Allamerican Ingot gelding and has enjoyed considerable success with the former Victorian since his purchase two years ago.

Ken Veivers, Ryan’s grandfather bred and raced star mare Sparkling Melody, a winner of the 2002 Queensland Oaks.

Veivers is currently ranked 7th in the state trainers premiership.