Century Farroh captures Simcoe Stakes

MILTON, August 31, 2019 - The return of Pepsi North America Cup harness racing champion Captain Crunch to Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday evening saw the North America Cup consolation winner spoil the party.

Century Farroh and driver Sylvain Filion shot up the rail late to win the $171,503 Simcoe Stakes in 1:49.3. The Dr. Ian Moore trainee went off as the third-choice at 7/1.

Captain Crunch got away fourth and moved to the lead at the half. The Pepsi North America Cup champion hit the middle-half panels in :54.1 and 1:22.2 to lead into the stretch.

Meadowlands Pace champion Best In Show angled out of the two-hole to challenge, while Century Farroh and Filion had been following in third and were able to slip up the rail to power by rivals for a victory of a length and a quarter.

Best In Show edged Captain Crunch for second. Stag Party rallied on the outside to finish fourth.

A son of Mach Three , Century Farroh has now won 10 of 12 starts and earned over $500,000 this season. The Moore trainee now sports career numbers of 14 wins and $596,384 for owners Ratchford Stable NS.

Century Farroh paid $16.40 to win.

