Century Farroh pounces, upsets in Crown

Harness racing driver David Miller had Century Farroh in just the right spot, and the 4-year-old son of Mach Three charged by favorite Bettor's Wish in the late stages to capture the $500,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Saturday night (Oct. 31).



Century Farroh left hard from the outside and tucked in behind early speedster Backstreet Shadow heading into the first turn. Tim Tetrick guided Backstreet Shadow to the quarter in :26.3 and was able to slow the half to :54.1 as favorite Bettor's Wish and driver Dexter Dunn tracked from fourth after leaving the gate.



Dunn pulled with Bettor's Wish and methodically moved without cover, towing Sectionline Bigry into the race in second-over position. Backstreet Shadow controlled the lead at the three-quarter marker in 1:21.2, but Dunn appeared poised and Bettor's Wish moved with purpose into the homestretch to take control.



David Miller had to wait for the passing lane to find room, and once he got that room, he roused the Dr. Ian Moore trainee and got the response he was looking for. As the leaders approached the finish line, Century Farroh had the momentum and got the best of Bettor's Wish by a neck, denying that horse a second straight Crown title.





Backstreet Shadow managed to hold on to the third spot, with This Is The Plan and Filibuster Hanover rounding out the top five finishers.



Century Farroh won for just the fourth time this year in 15 starts for the Ratchford Stable and pushed his career earnings over the $1 million mark. Century Spring Farms bred the winner, who returned $17.40.



"When I landed in the two-hole, I was pretty happy," said Miller following the race. The Hall of Fame driver was far from confident heading into the stretch. "I wouldn't say I was loaded, but when I popped the earplugs, he got the job done."



The Breeders Crown victory for Century Farroh was eerily similar to his August Dan Patch triumph at Harrah's Hoosier Park, where he tracked down the pacesetting Bettor's Wish in the shadow of the wire.



by Jay Bergman, for the Breeders Crown