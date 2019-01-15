Cerenzo Turbo wins Q+ Prix du Limousin

Tuesday’s Quinte+ was at Paris-Vincennes in the Prix du Limousin (purse 54,000€, 2850 meters, 18 starters) with victory earned by the 11/1 outsider Cerenzo Turbo (7m Ganymede -Poesie de Vigne) handled by Franck Nivard for breeder/owner Ecurie Turbo and trainer Philippe Billard.

Race time was 1.13.8kr for the now nine-time career winner in 43 starts.

The 9/10 favorite Cetus de Tilou (7g Pagalor ) was second for driver Eric Raffin and trainer J-M Baudouin.

Third was 32/1 odds Ce Retour d’Oscar (7g Le Retour ) for driver J.Ph. Monclin.

The top five was completed by 18/1 Cuba Libre (7g Nahar de bevel ) and 9/1 Cash du Rib (7g Ready Cash ), with the exact order Q+ payoff being 8,538€ for the 2€ wager.

The previous day the Q+ was also at Vincennes in the Prix de L’Aveyron (purse 54,000€, 2850 meters, 17 starters).

Comete Leman (7f Neptune Leman -Cellboum Leman) scored timed in 1.14.4kr with Franck Nivard up for owner/trainer Y.L. LeBezvuet, the winner’s seventh life victory in 44 starts.

33/1 Ballina d’Ourville (8f Quaker Jet -Orsina) took second for Matthieu Abrivard.

94/1 Chira Julry (7f Roc Meslois ) was next for Adrien Lamy, ahead of 40/1 Bayahibe des Vents (8f Queso Manchego ) and 23/1 Coral Sea (7f Niky ) that completed the top five and this collection of longshots created an exact order payoff of 75,424€.

Comete Leman

On the same card 1.7/1 favorite Foxtrot Sea (4m Olitro -Vezia) took the Prix de Croissanville (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, 10 starters) clocked in 1.15.2kr for his sixth career win in only 10 starts.

8.6/1 Free Rider (4m Love You ) was second for Benoit Robin and third was 2.8/1 second choice Flambeau Royal (4m Look de Star ) reined by J-M Bazire.

Foxtrot Sea

At Mons Ghlin on Tuesday a group of veteran classmasters battled in the Prix Eurotierce BE (purse 7,200€, 2850 meters, 13 starters) with victory to 3.1/1 Ustinof de Vivier (11g Look de Star -Melba du Vivier) timed in 1.14.2kr and reined by Piet Van Pollaert for Union Stable.

This top trotteur, bred by Jean Yves Lecuyer, won for the 45th time in a 117 race career now for 1,125,670€ earned.

8.5/1 Vivo Perlei (10g Olimede ) was second ahead of 27/1 Truman Dairpet (12g Biesolo ), a winner of over 687,000€.

The 4/5 favorite Titty Jepson (7f Varenne ) and 44/1 Ultimate du Rib (11g Dahir de Prelong ), a winner of over 547,000€, completed the top five.

Ustinof de Vivier

Thomas H. Hicks