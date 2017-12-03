Groupe tests at Vincennes

December 2, 2017 - Today’s superb afternoon harness racing card at Paris-Vincennes was highlighted by multiple groupe contests and an international drivers challenge annually held during the Winter Meet.

The Prix Joseph Lafosse (Gr. II, monte, 2700 meters, purse €120,000 , five year olds) began the Saturday Paris-Vincennes Winter Meet action and the 1.14.1kr timed winner was 18/1 Chablis d’Herfraie (5m Giant Cat -Osmose d’Herifraie) with jockey David Thomain in the irons, shown below. J.P. Thomain trains the winner for Ecurie \du Haras d’Enable. 1.2/1 favorite Cyprien des Bordes (5m Ouragon de Celland -Perle des Bordes) was second for jockey J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib. 2.4/1 Cassate (5f Neoh Jiel -Quiva du Rib) was third for Adrien Lamy and owner Ecurie Luck, ahead of Canadian d’Am that was fourth.

Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix de Saint-Georges de Didonne (purse €90,000 , 2850 meters) and the 1.13.6kr timed winner was Astral Viretaute (7g Kalahari -Aube et Vire) at 48/1 odds for driver David Thomain and trainer Pascal Godney. 13/1 Blooma d’Heripre (6f Rolling d’Heripre ) and 11/1 Boccaccio (6m Carpe Diem ) trailed the winner, with 28/1 Arune des Jacquets finishing fourth.

The Gr. II Prix Doynel de Saint Quentin (purse €120,000 , 2850 meters, 11 European starters) was another program highlight. 6.3/1 Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet), the younger brother to Bold Eagle , scored timed in 1.13.5kr for Franck Nivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski. This Jean Etienne Dubois bred campaigner, shown below, bested 10/1 Tony Gio (5m Varenne -Ilaria Jet) driven by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Vincent Martens. 7.7/1 Tessy d’Ete (5f Ganymede -Love Me Tender) took third for J-M Bazire and trainer Philippe Billard. The 1.1/1 favorite Traders set the pace and faded late to fourth ahead of 17/1 closer Cobra Bleu.

Groupe action continued with the Gr. III Prix Vourasie (purse €80,000 , 2200 meters, European eligible starters). The 5/10 favorite Fly With Us (2f Ready Cash -Nariane Marceaux) remained undefeated wuth her fifth straight victory. Eric Raffin piloted this Philippe Allaire trainee that is owned by Ecurie Normandy Spirit and was bred by Olivier Henri Thomas. 5.2/1 Fortaleza (2f Prince d’Espace ) took second for J-M Bazire and 12/1 Fiorella de Ted (2f Up And Quick ) was third for Franck Nivard. Fly With Us is pictured below cruising to the line.

Fifteen Internatiomal drivers lined up for the annual Winter Meet’s Prix des Rencontres Internationales (purse €20,000, 2100 meters autostart). Brian Sears represented the USA and David Thomain wore the French colors. 3.3/1 Ur Roi d’Atout (9g Ganymede -Qunilla) scored for Jules Van den Putte Jr. timed in 1.17.2kr. Benjamin Goetz owns and trains this one. 41/1 Urus (9g Kiwi) was second for Sean Kane, ahead of 13/1 Tantale de Foi (10g Impact du Rib ) with Spain’s Mx Mesrtre Surer driving. 24/1 The Tiger was fourth for Veronika Pursova and fifth was Vanelta d’Azur with Brian Sears up for trainer Arnaud Desmottes.

Thomas H. Hicks