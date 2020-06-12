Chalimar de Guez wins at La Capelle

June 10, 2020 - Chalimar de Guez (8g Nahar de Beval -Phebe de Guez) took the June 9th harness racing Gr. III Prix Jean Paul Fairand (monte, purse 70,000€, 2000 meters voltstart, apprentice lad jockeys) at La Capelle (Vincennes transferred) timed in 1.12.2kr.

Maxime Grumetz handled this Jean Michel Bazire trainee that is owned by Ecurie Vautors.

The winner, off at 4.4/1 odds, now has eight career victories for 317,340€ earned.

Clara du Pomtseuil (8f Mich Phili ) was second with Florent Guerineau in the irons.

Third went to Brainstorm (9m Pomerol de Laumac ) for jockey Gaelle Godard.

Chalimar de Guez

The prior day was the Prix de Saussay LeTrot Open des Regions Basse-Normandie (purse 23,000€, 2450 meters voltstart, three year olds) at Caen.

Here, the 1.7/1 favorite Hede Darling (3m Password -Queen Darling) scored easily timed in 1.16.0kr for owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

Kevin Vanderschelden trains this nice colt that earned his third straight win to increase his life earnings to 31,530€.

He raced much of the way parked first over. The 53/1 outsider Help Me Win (3f Otello Pierji -Bronza) was next for owner/trainer Sebastien Houyuet).

Third went to 2.7/1 Hove Point Vautier (3m Uniclove-Voix Pont Vautier) with Franck Nivard up for Philippe Billard.

Hede Darling

Several interesting races are ahead.

On June 12 at Mauquenchy is the Prix Coronis (purse 44,000€, 2850 meters, three-year olds).

On June 13 action moves to Laval (transferred from Enghien) and that program includes the Prix de New York (purse 67,000€, 2050 meters autostart) and the Prix d’Hermonville (purse 44,000€, 2875 meters).

Watch for the Oslo Grand Prix that will occur Sunday June 14.

It should be a competitive event albeit it is void of trotting superstars.

Elian Web and Vitruvio (the 2019 winner) should be among the leaders.

This race has a rich history and has been won by great horses in recent years. It is raced at Bjerke for a purse to the winner of 350,000 Norwegian krone and the ten entrants will race over 2100 meters autostart.

Below is the list of Oslo GP winners since 1983.

The race record of 1.10.5kr was established by Nuncio in 2016 and during the 36 years in this chart there have been only three double winners, Rex Rodney, Copiad and Gidde Palema.

Thomas H. Hicks