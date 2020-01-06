Champagneandwine - cause for celebration

Duplicated seen here after breaking the Cranbourne track record prior to been exported to North America where he has paced in 1:49.2

The impressive run of form by the Malcolm Shinn trained Champagneandwine continued on Monday at Cromwell Racecourse when the four-year-old Bettor’s Delight mare proved too strong in the seventh of the day.

Driven with patience by junior reinsman John Morrison Champagneandwine was presented into the race three wide at the top of the straight after obtaining a decent initial sit in the running line and proved too strong for an improved Ronnie Pickering while outsider Melton Mafia filled third.

The win improves Champagneandwines’s overall racing record to two wins from just eight starts with both wins coming on the grass surface with her maiden victory coming at Mount Harding Racecourse Methven in early December.

The Cromwell victory came off the back of a strong Omakau performance in behind the Kirk Larsen trained The White Rabbit and showed that the mare should remain competitive on both all weather and grass track surfaces going forward.

Champagneandwine winning at Cromwell

Champagneandwine

Champagneandwine herself has good blood running through her veins and comes from the strong Princess Nandina maternal lines with Butler B G mare Twice As Good proving the most successful of her daughters leaving the likes of Mark Dennis (42 wins, $300’000) St Barts, the Purdon and Payne trained Fight Fire With Fire and Twice As Hot (dam of Inter Dominion runner-up Flaming Fluttter)

Other notable performers from the family include multiple Jewels winner Elle Mac and the ex All Stars trained Duplicated who has now racked up multiple wins in quick succession after being exported to America.

An exciting addition to this successful family is being offered by Breckon Farms at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale.

Lot 112, named Whiskey on The Rocks, is a first foal and colt by Art Major out of the ex-Cran Dalgety trained mare Double Shot (5 wins on NZ soil).

Multiple Jewels winner Elle Mac ($607,678) seen here winning her last start before retirement

Ben McMillan