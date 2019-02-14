Day At The Track

Champion Atlanta listed for sale

07:00 AM 14 Feb 2019 NZDT
Atlanta, harness racing
Atlantia listed for sale on OnGait.com with opening bid of $500,000
Mark Hall/USTA photo

The harness racing industry has the extremely rare opportunity to purchase one of the few fillies to capture the prestigious Hambletonian.

Hambletonian champion Atlanta, the first filly to capture the Hambletonian in 22 years with her 2018 victory, won eight races and more than $1 million this past season. The daughter of Chapter Seven - Hemi Blue Chip never finished worse than third as a sophomore, and along with her coveted victory in the Hambo added wins in the Kentucky Filly Futurity, her Breeders Crown elimination, Empire Breeders Classic elimination and final and two New York Sires Stakes events to her resume.
 
Atlanta will receive the Dan Patch Award as 2018's Three-Year-Old Trotting Filly of the Year in the U.S on February 23.

Atlanta was listed on www.OnGait.com on Tuesday night (February 12) with a starting bid of $500,000. The now four-year-old is entered in an online auction with bids closing Friday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m.

According to the listing, Atlanta is "selling to the highest bidder due to a true partnership dispute" with current owners listed as Rick Zeron, Crawford Farms, Holland Racing Stable, Howard Taylor and Brad Grant.

On January 9, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) issued Zeron a fine of $10,000 and suspension of 180 days, which he has since appealed.

"After a well-deserved vacation, she is back jogging at Sunshine Meadows in South Florida as she prepares for her 2019 campaign," the owner's statement on Atlanta continued. "Staked to the world."

From OnGait.com

Champion Atlanta listed for sale
