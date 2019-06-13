Champion pacer honoured at Albion Park

With multiple feature races in both North America and Australia, a reputable stud career and more than 3 million dollars prizemoney to his name, it’s more than merited that this Saturday night’s feature race is named after the great Mr Feelgood .

Albion Park has been honoured to host the feature race in recent years leading up to the Winter Carnival held in July.

Bred in the United States, Mr Feelgood raced in North America for many years with victories including the Little Brown Jug, the Presidential and the Graduate FFA.

His stud career began while he was still racing. The best of his Northern Hemisphere progeny are Im Feeling Good 1:49.6 winner of over $500k– (The Big Dog), Feels Good 1:53.2 – winner of over $200k (Camluck) and Nathan Feels good 1:53.2 winner also of over $200k (Keystone Raidar).

In 2008, the talented pacer was purchased by distinguished owners Kevin and Kay Seymour and Peter and Zilla O’Shea, and relocated to Australia under the care of trainer Tim Butt. He went on to win the 2009 Hunter Cup and Inter Dominion Pacing Championship, which led to him being crowned Australian Harness Horse of the Year.

Taken over by trainer Luke McCarthy, the pacer continued his great form and gained further Group One wins including the Queensland Pacing Championship in 2010 and 2011 and the 2010 Victoria Cup.

In May 2012 Mr Feelgood was retired and has since stood at Queensland’s Egmont Park Stud. He has been listed in the top 20 Australian 2YO Sires for three consecutive seasons and he currently sits 13th in this season’s National Sires Premiership for all ages.

This Saturday night’s feature race is the first of many listed and group races to be held this winter at Albion Park. The three main nights are 6th, 13th and 20th July with the final night highlighting a Grand Circuit Event the TAB Blacks A Fake.

Wagering service provider TAB has a number of attractive exotic betting propositions for this Saturday night’s meeting spearheaded by a $25,000 First 4 Jackpot on race 1 scheduled for 4:47pm EST.

This is complimented by a $5,000 Quadrella Jackpot on races 2 to 5 and $2,000 Trifecta Jackpots on races 3, 4 and 5.

To view the fields and form analysis refer to http://www.harness.org.au/racing/fields/race-fields/?mc=AP150619#APC15061901

The opening race gets underway at 4.47pm EST while The Egmont Park Stud Mr Feelgood Open Pace is race 6 at 7.11pm.

