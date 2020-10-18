Championnat Europeen tests at Vincennes

Helgafell (3m Charly du Noyer -Baaria), off at 8/10 favorite odds, captured the Gr. I Championnat Europeen des 3 Ans (purse 100,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Paris-Vincennes with Eric Raffin up for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie Normandy Spirit.

Marial Turbiaux bred the winner that posted his ninth career harness racing victory now for 356,400€ earned. Race time was 1.13.9kr.

The 22/1 Hanna des Molles (3f Village Mystic -Ultimate Jet) took second for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and owner J.L. Baraud. 11/1 odds Wilds West Diamant (3m Muscle Hill -Mustangs Sally) was third for pilot Robin Bakker and trainer Paul Hagoort. 16/1 Custom Cheval (3m Farifant -La Brosse) was fourth for Jean Michel Bazire, ahead of Kuyt F. Boko (3m Conway Hall -Gala dei Bessi) with Matthieu Abrivard at the lines for trainer Hagoort.

Helgafell

The Gr. I Championnat Europeen des 5 Ans (purse 100,000€, 2100 meters autostart) went to 13/1 odds Feerie Wood (5f Rockfeller Center -Vive Fee) clocked in 1.12.9kr with Alexandre Abrivard the pilot and owner for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

This mare was bred by Ecurie D and now has six career wins for 285,000€ in lifetime earnings. The 5/10 favorite Feliciano (5m Ready Cash -Ravenella) was second for David Thomain, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie des Charmes. 3.5/1 Fairplay d’Urzy (5m Ready Cash-Romaine d’Urzy) took third for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and Ecuie Marechal.

The 77/1 A Sweet Dance (5f Maharajah -Sugar Step) was a fast closing fourth for Alexis Prat, trainer Anders Lindqvist and owner S. Kristenssons Akerie AB. Feydeau Seven, Stoletheshow and Msiter F Daag completed the top seven.

Feerie Wood

LeTrot, PMU files/photos