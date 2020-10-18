Day At The Track

Championnat Europeen tests at Vincennes

02:30 AM 18 Oct 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Helgafell, harness racing
Helgafell and driver Eric Raffin winning Gr I test at Vincennes
LeTrot photo

Helgafell (3m Charly du Noyer-Baaria), off at 8/10 favorite odds, captured the Gr. I Championnat Europeen des 3 Ans (purse 100,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Paris-Vincennes with Eric Raffin up for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie Normandy Spirit.

Marial Turbiaux bred the winner that posted his ninth career harness racing victory now for 356,400€ earned. Race time was 1.13.9kr.

The 22/1 Hanna des Molles (3f Village Mystic-Ultimate Jet) took second for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and owner J.L. Baraud. 11/1 odds Wilds West Diamant (3m Muscle Hill-Mustangs Sally) was third for pilot Robin Bakker and trainer Paul Hagoort. 16/1 Custom Cheval (3m Farifant-La Brosse) was fourth for Jean Michel Bazire, ahead of Kuyt F. Boko (3m Conway Hall-Gala dei Bessi) with Matthieu Abrivard at the lines for trainer Hagoort.

Helgafell

The Gr. I Championnat Europeen des 5 Ans (purse 100,000€, 2100 meters autostart) went to 13/1 odds Feerie Wood (5f Rockfeller Center-Vive Fee) clocked in 1.12.9kr with Alexandre Abrivard the pilot and owner for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

This mare was bred by Ecurie D and now has six career wins for 285,000€ in lifetime earnings. The 5/10 favorite Feliciano (5m Ready Cash-Ravenella) was second for David Thomain, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie des Charmes. 3.5/1 Fairplay d’Urzy (5m Ready Cash-Romaine d’Urzy) took third for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and Ecuie Marechal.

The 77/1 A Sweet Dance (5f Maharajah-Sugar Step) was a fast closing fourth for Alexis Prat, trainer Anders Lindqvist and owner S. Kristenssons Akerie AB. Feydeau Seven, Stoletheshow and Msiter F Daag completed the top seven.

Feerie Wood 

LeTrot, PMU files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Owner dreaming big for Pat Stanley
18-Oct-2020 02:10 AM NZDT
Pacers shine in Indiana Night of Champions
18-Oct-2020 00:10 AM NZDT
Grand Swan repeats as Indiana champion
18-Oct-2020 00:10 AM NZDT
When Dovescry scores in feature
17-Oct-2020 17:10 PM NZDT
Veterans fast and furious in OSS Championships
17-Oct-2020 11:10 AM NZDT
Toscano nails down two Simpson divisions
17-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Rock Candy is sweet in Meadows feature
17-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News