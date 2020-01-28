Champions in Claim To Fame Series

LEBANON, OH. - Insomniac and Foolish Heart were crowned harness racing champions of their respective Claim To Fame Series on Monday afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway. Each captured a preliminary leg enroute to the lucrative finals and each utilized the popular "give and go" strategy early in their triumphant championship miles.

Insomniac proved best in the $15,000 claiming trot division, contested for a $27,500 purse, scoring a 1:58.1 triumph over a sloppy track besting Away My Baby (Tyler Smith) and Ray Hall (Ricky Macomber Jr.). Taking full advantage of an inside post draw, driver-trainer Brady Galliers allowed a single adversary to manage a temporary lead but retook control as the field passed the quarter mile marker. From there, the margin of victory was about the only thing in doubt as the 8-year-old gelded son of Crazed easily lived up to his 6-5 favoritism and cruised to an open lengths victory.

A noted early speed trotter, Insomniac has been on the lead at the halfway point in each of his last five starts, resulting in three wins in addition to a second a third place finish. The 29-time winner has now amassed $350,517 in earnings. He is owned by Galliers Racing LLC.

Insomniac

Trace Tetrick guided Foolish Heart to victory in the $17,500 final of the Claim To Fame division for $8000 claiming mare pacers. The 6-year-old daughter of Foreclosure N reclaimed the lead from stablemate T C Scandal (Brett Miller) early in the trip then showed her heels to the field until reaching the wire in 1:56.2. Skyway Royalty (John DeLong) and My Caroline (Kyle Ater) did make a race of it in the stretch, but Foolish Heart held them off and returned $3.80 to her faithful.

Partners Carl Howard, Dana Parham and trainer Virgil Morgan Jr. claimed the winner out of the first preliminary leg in the series for $9600 and were rewarded with a $8,750 return in their first start with the new stable addition.

The eight division Claim To Fame Series at Miami Valley will come to a close on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 28) when the $8000 claiming "boys" and $12,500 claiming "girls" will each decide their championships while chasing $22,500 purses. Post time is 2:05 p.m.

Gregg Keidel