Change of plan for Lazarus

Victoria is the big winner from a surprise change of plans with megastar pacer Lazarus.

Co-trainer Mark Purdon today confirmed Lazarus would fly to Melbourne this week instead of Sydney to open his Aussie campaign … maybe as early as next Saturday night in the Shepparton Cup.

What is concrete is the fact Lazarus will tackle the Victoria Cup on January 28 and then try to qualify for the Chariots Of Fire by winning the Group 1 4YO Bonanza at Melton on Hunter Cup night (February 4).

“That’s the plan now. We changed things yesterday. He’s coming straight to Melbourne now, as will Vincent for the Derby. More Than Better is staying home,” Purdon said.

NSW had been buzzing with Lazarus expected to open his Aussie assault in the Group 2 Hondo Grattan - Chariots Of Fire qualifier – on January 21 at Menangle.

Purdon said sidelined star Have Faith In Me pleased Tim Williams in a trial on Saturday and was definitely Melbourne-bound this week, along with stablemate Titan Banner, who has picked-up well after his Auckland Cup defeat.

But Have Faith In Me will go to a support sprint race on Ballarat Cup night (January 21) rather than the Cup itself.

“He missed some work with all the veterinary stuff he’s been through so the sprint suits better than the Cup first-up,” Purdon said.

“I still think he’ll be right for the Hunter Cup though. The trial and then the race at Ballarat should have him right. He’s an athletic horse.”

In another stable twist, Chase The Dream could be headed to the US to continue his career.

“We qualified him for the Chariots through that Cambridge win, but we’ve had a good offer from the US since then and it looks likely to go ahead,” Purdon said.