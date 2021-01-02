Change of scene works for A Taste Of Honey

Harness racing trainers Tank Ellis and Kirstin Barclay haven’t had Art Major mare A Taste Of Honey for long but she appreciated the drop in class, and her fresh new training regime at Oreti Beach.

In today’s Vet South Equine Southern Belle Speed Series at Winton Raceway she sat outside the leader for most of the trip and still toughed it out – winning by three quarters of a length from a late finishing Pearl Harbour.

In today’s second heat of the Belle Series driver Kirstin Barclay moved forward to sit outside early leader Swell Time before Plutonium Lady took up the pacemaker’s role.

On straightening up Barclay reined the four year old mare up and she eventually mastered Plutonium Lady and held off a late charge by Pearl Harbour by three quarters of a length.

A Taste Of Honey

A Taste Of Honey (5) beating Pearl Harbour (8) – Photo Bruce Stewart

A Taste Of Honey has only been in the south for a few weeks after being transferred from the Paul Kerr stable.

“Today we were coming in without knowing too much – a bit of trial and error. They went pretty slow today and she’s raced a better quality horse at Addington so she should be able to do that,” said Barclay.

Principle owner Don Bates has had other horses with Barclay and Ellis including Ride In A Concorde and Her Majesty.

Meanwhile ‘in and out’ Somebeachsomewhere gelding Tairlaw Toll was ‘in’ today with an impressive win in the NZ Bloodstock Mobile Pace.

In the hands of Nathan Williamson, the Brent McIntyre trained six year old came home late to beat stablemate Sweet Annie.

Tairlaw Toll

Tairlaw Toll beating his stablemate Sweet Annie – Photo Bruce Stewart\

Returning to the birdcage – Photo Bruce Stewart

Rakarippa, under a confident drive from trainer Peter Hunter, won her first race when she sat parked and beat Sassy’s VC by half a length.

Rakarippa and Peter Hunter winning at Winton – Photo Bruce Stewart

Back to the winners circle – Photo Bruce Stewart

Rakarippa

Evergreen pacer in his 149th start won his ninth race for Myross Bush trainer Doug McLachlan. He had three quarters of a length to spare on Holy Havoc at the end of the Regent Car Court Mobile Pace.

Franco Huntington holding out Holy Havoc – Photo Bruce Stewart

Franco Huntington

Bruce Stewart