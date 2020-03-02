Day At The Track

Changeover stock earns almost $11 million

12:41 PM 02 Mar 2020 NZDT
Deus Ex winning at Ascot Park,Harness racing
Deus Ex winning at Ascot Park
Bruce Stewart photo

Former champion Kiwi pacer Changeover boasts progeny earnings of almost $11 million in Australia, New Zealand and North America.

The tally includes $1.3 million stakemoney so far this season.

Recent winners by Changeover have been Controversial NZ, a 1:55.5 winner at Menangle, the three-year-old filly Princess Danica NZ (1:56.3, Bathurst), Paddington Central NZ (1:59.2, Maryborough) and Deus Ex (1:59.2, Invercargill, NZ).

Changeover stands at Burwood Stud, on Queensland’s lush Darling Downs.

 

Peter Wharton

