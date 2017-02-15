Changeoverme back for next campaign

Group 1 winning juvenile Changeoverme is back in action. The last start winner of the $100,000 QBRED Triad Final on July 16, the final night of the 2016 Brisbane winter carnival, stepped out for his first public appearance yesterday (Tuesday) at Albion Park in a trial for harness racing three-year-olds and older.

Changeoverme finished second after leading and over racing behind Captainturbulence in a time of 1:57.1.

The effort pleased his new trainer Daren Garrard.

As always, the Garrard stock go through early education and their maiden racing campaigns with highly respected trainers Kylie Rasmussen and Darren Weeks before transferring back to the Garrard establishment.

This method has been in place for a number of years and met with huge success.

Last season, the Rasmussen/Weeks partnership produced two feature race winners for the Garrard family with Changeoverme winning the Triad while talented filly Heart Of Change won the $80,000 Redcliffe Yearling Sales Series Classic, a race the Garrard family sponsor.

And Garrard is hoping the trend continues.

“I was really pleased with the trial effort, he showed good gate speed before getting quite keen in the run, and he was very fresh following a lengthy break. I wanted all the youngsters to have a good spell last season and they’ve all done tremendously well, probably a little too well.” Garrard said.

The change in appearance is obvious for Changeoverme, Heart Of Change and Vintage Dream who have all appeared back at the trials at least once this season.

Both Heart Of Change and Vintage Dream have trialed on a few occasions while Changeoverme is headed back to the trials before Garrard looks for a suitable start point.

“Because of their robust condition, they will all have a number of trials before resuming, there is no need to rush and the heat will hopefully back off a little at the end of this month. They all spelled at Lunchbox Lodge and I was thrilled with their development when I picked them up.

“Obviously their targets come in the back half of the season, the QBRED features plus the Redcliffe series again so hopefully they keep progressing in the right way. I’m really happy with Changeoverme while both fillies should improve with time.”

Changeoverme won 2 from 9 during his rookie campaign while Heart Of Change won 2 of her 4 starts with Vintage Dream winning once in 10 starts.

The trio were all bred and raced by the Garrard family.