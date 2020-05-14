Day At The Track

Chapple pilots Emm Aye Dee to $100,000 final

04:10 AM 14 May 2020 NZST
Dean Chapple and his Group 1 fancy Emm Aye Dee
Gareth Gardner Photo

A lot has happened in the three decades that have passed since Dean Chapple trained his first harness racing winner.

Love. Marriage. Relocation from Maitland to Moonbi, where and he his wife, Julie, remain. Two children: Elly, a promising teenage reinswoman, and Jack. To name but a few key moments in his life.

Chapple also went on to forge a successful career as a driver and a trainer.

But try as he might, none of the horses he trained qualified for a Group 1 race.

That changed at Newcastle on Saturday night, when Emm Aye Dee won heat one of the TAB Hunter Region Championships. Chapple also drove the horse.

At Newcastle on May 23, the four-year-old bay mare will contest the $100,000 final.

Chapple, 50, described making the final as a "dream comes true".

"Ever since the horse was sent to me [earlier this year], the owners have had this race in the pipeline," he said. "I really didn't think we were good enough to be there.

"But, anyway, he [the owner] was right and I was wrong ... she's improved and [is] really thriving on the racing up here."

DREAM TEAM: Dean Chapple, his daughter Elly and TAB Hunter Region Championships hopeful Right On With It.

Chapple and Emm Aye Dee have formed a formidable combination - two wins and two thirds from four starts.

He hopes to have a second horse qualify for the TAB Hunter Region Championships Final. He would have a big decision if that happens: which one to drive.

Right On With It finished fourth in heat two of the championships at Newcastle on Saturday, and will qualify for the final by winning heat eight at Newcastle on Friday night.

So it's off my bucket list. It's great.

Dean Chapple

"At the end of the day, win, lose or draw, we're there [in the final]," Chapple said. "So it's off my bucket list. It's great."

After a lean period, Chapple has come good. A real student of the industry, he is always looking to improve.

"Obviously being in a race like this it's the next level. So I've gotta tick all the boxes going into this race."

By Mark Bode

Reprinted with permission of The Northern Daily Leader

