Chapter Seven & Bettor’s Delight book closed

Chapter Seven - Drawing away to win in 1:50.2

Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announce that Chapter Seven ’s book is full and closed for the 2017 harness racing breeding season.

The second leading trotting stallion at Harrisburg in 2016, Chapter Seven’s first crop featured 2016 Breeders Crown winner and World Champion Walner (2, 1:51.3, $487K).

We are grateful for the support of his breeders and shareholders.

Bettor’s Delight Book Closed

Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announce that Bettor’s Delight book is full and closed for 2017.

The world’s leading pacing sire, Bettor’s Delight’s progeny have banked over $200 million on the track.

Sire of 2016 O’Brien Horse of The Year and Little Brown Jug Winner, Betting Line and 2016 O’Brien 3YO Pacing Filly of the Year and Jugette winner LA Delight, Bettor’s Delight is truly a living legend.