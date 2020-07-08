Chapter Seven colts dominate NYSS

YONKERS, NY - Tuesday night, Yonkers Raceway hosted four $35,450 New York Sire Stakes Divisions for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters and harness racing stallion Chapter Seven stole the show with his offspring winning three of the four divisions.

In the first division, race three, Incommunicado led from start to finish, prevailing by two and a quarter lengths in 1:59. Ahundreddollarbill was second with Dee's Red Delicious finishing third.

Incommunicado is a gelded son of Chapter Seven trained and driven by Ake Svanstedt and owned by Knutsson Trotting Inc. of Del Ray Beach, Florida and Little E LLC from New York, New York.

In the second division, race four, Special Prosecutor held off a fast closing Super Cruiser by a neck in 2:02.1 with Manuka being placed third after Limitless Winner was disqualified from that show spot.

Special Prosecutor is also a gelded son of Chapter Seven. He was driven to victory by Andy Miller for trainer and co-owner David Dewhurst of Clinton, New York. Philip Hale from New Hartford, New York co-owns the trotter.

In the third division, race six, Ambassador Hanover made a strong brush to the lead around the final turn and held off Sevenshadesofgrey by a length in 1:59.1 with Steel finishing third.

Just like the first division winner, Ambassador Hanover is a son of Chapter Seven trained and driven by Ake Svanstedt. Svanstedt also owns the colt along with Order By Stable from Boras, SD and Howard Taylor of Philadelphia, PA.

In the eighth race final division, In The Cards sat a perfect pocket trip and prevailed by a length in 2:00.1 over the pace-setting Credit Con with Fix-It-Up finishing third.

In The Cards is a gelded son of RC Royalty owned and trained by George Ducharme. Other co-owners are Campbell, Dickson and Cimetti with Scott Zeron the winning driver.

Tuesday's card also featured the first pick 5 carryover for Yonkers Raceway since returning from the stoppage. A $5,894 carryover from Monday night produced an additional $39,291 in wagering for the Tuesday Pick 5. The winning sequence of 2-2-3-1-6 returned $462.25 for a 50 cent wager.

This week and next week, Yonkers expands to a four day race week, adding Friday nights to the Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights, first post is 7:12pm each night.