Day At The Track

Chapter Seven sweeps $91,550 divisions

08:21 PM 31 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lord Cromwell
The win time served as a new lifetime mark for Lord Cromwell
Melissa Simser-Iovino Photo

Harness racing three year old colts and geldings took center stage at Saratoga Casino Hotel on Wednesday night.

There were two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes for sophomore trotters that went for purses of $91,550 and both were won by three year olds by sire Chapter Seven.

Lord Cromwell (Chapter Seven- Oh Oh Its Magic- Credit Winner) was moved out to the early lead by driver Jim Morrill Jr. and the Ed Hart trainee rebuffed the challenge of the favored Eye Ofa Tiger As (Jason Bartlett) en route to a career best win in 1:54.3. Lord Cromwell prevailed in a local start last week which served as a nice prep for the sophomore trotter who registered the biggest victory of his young career on Wednesday night. The win time served as a new lifetime mark for Lord Cromwell and was just a fifth of a second off the all-time track record for three year old trotters. Eye Ofa Tiger As had to settle for second but extended his streak of finishing first or second to eight consecutive starts.

Swell Chap (Chapter Seven- Gia-Lindy Lane) recorded his first Sire Stakes victory on Wednesday as he went coast-to-coast with Wally Hennessey in the sulky. The Todd Rooney-trained trotter sizzled through a first quarter of 27.3 before backing things down and getting a fairly soft middle half. Swell Chap held strong in the stretch to record his fifth win on the campaign, stopping the timer in 1:55.4. Cresurrey (Credit Winner), part of a Trond Smedshammer-trained entry, wound up as the runner-up to Swell Chap on Wednesday night.

New York Sire Stakes action returns to Saratoga on Saturday night when two year old trotting fillies are featured.

Live racing continues on Friday night with a first post time of 7:05pm.

Mike Sardella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Chapter Seven sweeps $91,550 divisions
31-Aug-2017 20:08 PM NZST
True Blue Stride jogs and sets career mark
31-Aug-2017 16:08 PM NZST
Awsome Valley notches 39th career win
31-Aug-2017 16:08 PM NZST
Classy Lane Rose blossoms in Batavia feature
31-Aug-2017 15:08 PM NZST
Quality trotters top strong Blooded Horse sale
31-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
$15,000 Guaranteed Pick 4 Pool Thursday
31-Aug-2017 10:08 AM NZST
USTA helping horses displaced by Hurricane
31-Aug-2017 10:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News