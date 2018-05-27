Charges issued against Graeme Mengler

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Stewards have issued two charges against licensed trainer Graeme Mengler under Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190(1) which states:

A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances

It is alleged that the horse ‘Heza Reddy’ was presented to race at Mildura on 28 November 2017 by Mr Mengler not free of cobalt, a prohibited substance when evidenced at a concentration above the allowable threshold.

It is further alleged that the horse ‘Heza Reddy’ was presented to race at Mildura on 28 December 2017 by Mr Mengler not free of cobalt, a prohibited substance when evidenced at a concentration above the allowable threshold.

HRV Stewards have also issued a charge under AHRR 190B, alleging that Mr Mengler failed to keep and maintain a log book.

The charge will be heard by the HRV Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board on a date to be fixed.