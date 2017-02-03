Day At The Track

Chariots Of Fire barrier draw

08:04 PM 03 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Have Faith In Me wins the SEW-Eurodrive Miracle Mile
Have Faith In Me wins the SEW-Eurodrive Miracle Mile in 2016 at Tabcorp Park Menangle

The all-important barrier draw for the Group 1 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire will take place next Monday at 11am at the Harness Racing New South Wales office.

Connections of horses qualified for the $200,000 feature are invited to watch the draw take place.

The 2017 edition of the Chariots Of Fire will be held at Tabcorp Park Menangle on February 11.

Since the race’s inception in 1995, the Chariots Of Fire has been a stepping stone into the Grand Circuit for many great pacers.

And last year was the first time the winner automatically qualified for the Miracle Mile.

An invitation to the 50th Miracle Mile is on the line for this year’s winner of the Chariots Of Fire too.

See full conditions of the 2017 Chariots Of Fire here: 

Amanda Rando

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Thursday action at Dover Downs
03-Feb-2017 20:02 PM NZDT
Miller's hat trick takes center stage
03-Feb-2017 19:02 PM NZDT
New Mixed Sale planned in the Midwest
03-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Handicapping Championship set for April 29
03-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
Gordon Empey enjoying his Southern excursion
03-Feb-2017 09:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands statement on NJ & Miss Classic cancellations
03-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
Regulatory Polices to undergo rigorous review
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News