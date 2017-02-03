Chariots Of Fire barrier draw

Have Faith In Me wins the SEW-Eurodrive Miracle Mile in 2016 at Tabcorp Park Menangle

The all-important barrier draw for the Group 1 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire will take place next Monday at 11am at the Harness Racing New South Wales office.

Connections of horses qualified for the $200,000 feature are invited to watch the draw take place.

The 2017 edition of the Chariots Of Fire will be held at Tabcorp Park Menangle on February 11.

Since the race’s inception in 1995, the Chariots Of Fire has been a stepping stone into the Grand Circuit for many great pacers.

And last year was the first time the winner automatically qualified for the Miracle Mile.

An invitation to the 50th Miracle Mile is on the line for this year’s winner of the Chariots Of Fire too.

See full conditions of the 2017 Chariots Of Fire here: