Day At The Track

Chariots Of Fire draw

02:14 PM 11 Feb 2019 NZDT
Harness racing
Ignatius

TALENTED pacer Ignatius will have to face another wide draw in Saturday night's Group 1 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire at Menangle.

The James Rattray trained and driven pacer has faced wide barrier draws in his two qualifying races and has landed barrier nine for the four-year-old feature.

Ignatius was forced to do it the tough way outside the leader to win last Saturday night's Paleface Adios Stakes, beating Chase Auckland in a mile rate of 1:50.2.

The winner of the Chariots Of Fire will receive an automatic invitation to the $1million Miracle Mile on March 2.

The Chariots Of Fire barrier draw was conducted in the Harness Racing New South Wales office as a random barrier draw performed by HRNSW executive management.

 

Chariots Of Fire - GROUP 1 (1609m)

1 Chase Auckland

2 Picard

3 Royal Gamble (EM1)

4 All U Need Is Faith

5 The Black Prince

6 Boyd Writer

7 Rackemup Tigerpie

8 Poster Boy

9 Ignatius

10 Hail Christian

11 Jack Farthing (EM2)

12 Ashley Locaz

 

AMANDA RANDO

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

HARNESS RACING NEW SOUTH WALES

 

