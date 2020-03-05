Chariots winner has history on his side

EVERYTHING points to Chariots Of Fire Lochinvar Art running a mighty race in Saturday night’s $1 million Miracle Mile, except the wide barrier.

In the four years since the Chariots Of Fire was run before the Miracle Mile and became a “feeder” race for it, every Chariots winner has finished top three.

It started with the All Stars’ Have Faith In Me who won the big double 2016. Then followed: Lazarus (third to Lennytheshark in 2017); Jilliby Kung Fu (second to My Field Marshal in 2018) and Poster Boy (third to Spankem last year).

Trainer-driver David Moran insists he’s got Lochinvar Art “as good as ever”, but, like everyone, he’s worried about the wide draw (he’ll start from gate seven).

“I’ve got a few days for it to sink in … it certainly doesn’t look any better than it did when they drew it (last) Saturday night,” Moran said.

“I’ve tossed a lot of options around in my head, but I don’t think I can go forward early. I can’t see gaps appearing when you’ve got so many quick beginners like King Of Swing, Alta Orlando, Majordan and others.

“I’m pretty much resigned to settling back in the last couple and then you’re in the hands of others … I’ll need them to go really hard up front to have any chance of getting into it.

“He’s versatile, but there’s only so much you can do from a draw like that in a sprint race.”

Moran said Lochinvar Art has thrived through his first few months in the big league, which included a Hunter Cup run.

“He’s loving it. He’s one of those horses who loves the hard racing and gets better for it,” he said. “He’s as good as I can have him going into this week and he’ll need to be from the draw.”

Lochinvar Art has been the biggest drifter on the Aussie TAB since markets re-opened after the barrier draw. He’s out from $3.80 to $5.

AG’s White Socks (gate one) has also eased from $5 to $6 and even the favourite, King Of Swing (four) is out from $2.80 to $3.10.

Alta Orlando ($21 into $9.50), Code Bailey ($6.50 into $5.50) and even Newcastle Mile winner Majordan ($14 to $11) have been the firmers.