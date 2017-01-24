Charles J. Bigeon wins two at Vincennes

January 23, 2017 - Today’s Prix de Saint-Omer (purse €16,000, 4125 meters distance handicap. 16 International starters) drew a full field of Amateur harness racing drivers and the winner was 13.8/1 Univaldi d’Aval (9g Vivaldi de Chenu -Kiss Me d’Aval) reined by Michel Poirier and trained by Daniel Bethouart. 67.3/1 Roccoiamelone (7m Darsko Gar ) was second for Michele Bechis ahead of 17.4/1 Un Gamin Danover (9g Land Danover ) for driver Benoit Vallette. Cuba Cohiba and Radysin America finished fourth and fifth. Race time was 1.16.6kr off even, modest fractions over the marathon distance that saw the competitive field race double-tiered throughout.

The Prix de Cantin (purse €36,000, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) went to 3.1/1 Destin d’Harfor (4g Paris Haufor -Une Vie d’Haufor) with Charles J. Bigeon aboard. Christian Bigeon is breeder/owner/trainer. The Bigeon team was been superbly “hot” at the winter meet. 11/1 Driver Cadence (4m Saxo de Vandel -Rose Pourpre) was second for trainer/driver Emmanuel Allard, with 33.5/1 Django de Mongochy (4m Rancho Gede -Odyssee Leader) third for trainer/driver Bruno Marie. Race time was 1.13.3kr.

Charles J. Bigeon returned with another winner (this one as jockey) in the Prix de Pontrieux (monte, purse €40,000, 2850 meters, 14 European starters) timed in 1.15.4kr with 27.5/1 Baby Barbes (6g Magnificent Rodney -Jacotte Barbes). A.F. Bigeon owns the Christian Bigeon trainee, a horse Christian Bigeon bred. The winning team rallied from well back in the final bend to score in a close verdict. 3.9/1 Silverado Lux (6g Amigo Hall -Mabelle As) was second for jockey Franck Nivard, trainer H.K. Ehlert and owner Scuderia Fast Horse SRL. 1.9/1 favorite Birdy Match (6g Kool du Caux -Pepite du Beziau) landed third for Guillaume Martin.

The featured Prix de Cavaillon (purse €65,000, 2100 ,meters autostart, 10 entrants) went to 1.14.8kr timed 1.7/1 barefoot favorite Danae de la Frette (4f Quaro Queen du Grand Buisson) with Franck Nivard. Franck Leblanc is the trainer for Ecurie du Grand Buisson. 20.4/1 Dalencia (4f Perlando -Olencia) was second for Dominik Locqueneux, trainer Ch. De Groote and owner BVBA Lieven de Groote. 13.5/1 Dynamite du Boulay (4f Defo d’Aunou -Mona Lisa Jet) was third for pilot Anthony Barrier and trainer Thierry Raffegeau.