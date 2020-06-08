Charlton throws out tipster challenge

Empty grandstands might symbolise a frustrating time for Charlton HRC – but, as always, the club is turning challenge into opportunity

There's no doubt that Charlton Harness Racing Club has had more than its share of "false starts", but the innovative club just keeps rebounding with new ideas.

The Central Victorian club has weathered setbacks from Mother Nature, in the form of record rains and floods in 2011, then at the other end of the pendulum, extreme heat waves forcing the rescheduling of one of the club's most important meetings in is history.

In between, they've endured shutdowns for a track redesign, then again managed to hold the interest of supporters during their massive multipurpose sports centre redevelopment. And, now, just as they were up and going again, COVID-19 is testing their powers of ingenuity by again leaving the club for months without a meeting.

But led by enthusiastic president Joey Thompson, Charlton HRC is again finding a new way to bounce back and generate new interest.

"Yes it does get a bit frustrating at times. The floodwaters that inundated our racetrack and complex in 2011 certainly caused a great deal of damage to some of the old buildings," Thompson said.

"Then when we were all set late last year to unveil our new $4.2M multi-function centre, grandstand and upgraded track, a heatwave caused us to reschedule the opening by a few days," he said.

More than 800 people attended the December 22 meeting-the first to be staged at Charlton in 18 months.

And since then, the club has managed only four home meetings at the new complex before the COVID shutdown, with local trainers zoned to Bendigo under the original regional zone model, now expanded to include Shepparton, Kilmore and Cranbourne tracks.

But an new tipping competition is the latest innovation to bring local industry participants together and build networks in the sport.



Joey Thompson’s “Bushy Lodge” is the “virtual tally room” for the lockdown tipping comp

And President Thompson says it's had some unexpected - and positive - spinoffs.

"Our lucky lockdown number one tipping comp we ran at the start of COVID generated plenty of interest. It was all about the fun of having a social punt, but it's actually increased our membership base through guest participation," Thompson said.

"It's introduced our club profile to a new audience and what's surprised us is that it's been a bit of an education tool. We think ultimately it's probably going to lead to some new owners in the sport.

"When you've been in trots a long time, you take the finer details for granted - but for some of the new tipsters it's been a real learning curve to find out about things like the meaning of sr1 (barrier one off second row) and even what a mobile barrier start is.

"But it's fantastic that there's people out there getting to learn more about harness racing. Then in the long term when they come along to our trots meetings, they'll have some idea about the caper."

The club has now launched its second round lockdown tipping competition.

"We've tagged it 'bring a friend' round. It kicks off at the Bendigo meeting on Wednesday and costs $10 registration per player."

The competition will be conducted over four meetings, with contestants to bet to the value of $15 on the final four races of each meeting, with only win and place permitted.

The leaderboard and results will be available the following day and posted on the Charlton HRC Facebook page.

Registrations are to be paid direct to the club account CHRC BSB 633000 Account 120810015. Players should text names to 0499701322 as well as their selections. Anyone forgetting to lodge bets will be allocated the race favorites.

Prizes will be announced at the close of registration, while random betting vouchers will be awarded, which can be used at the Charlton Cup day meeting.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura