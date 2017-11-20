Day At The Track

Charmed Life wins Sunday $40,000 Open

09:51 AM 20 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Charmed Life, harness racing
Charmed Life
Darragh Riordan Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, November 19, 2017—Odds-on Charmed Life (Yannick Gingras, $3.50) slapped the harness racing boys silly again Sunday afternoon (Nov. 19th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s windy $40,000 Open Trot.

With ‘only’ a seven-horse field, the weekly trotting feature went at the flat mile, the late-morning opener

First-up a week ago, Charmed Life was in play early here. From post position No. 5, she found front well before a :27.2 opening quarter-mile. Lookslikeachpndale (Dan Dube), who left directly outside of the lass, was hard-used just to cram into the pocket.

Once Charmed Life made the lead, there wasn’t a whole lot of suspense. She finished off her pre-noon rounds (:58.2, 1:27.3, 1:56.3), with only minimal outside grief from Home’n Dry (Jason Bartlett).  That one moved from fifth and challenged to the final turn before backing away.

The margin was a couple of lengths in and out of the final turn and three-quarters of a length at the wire.

‘Chpndale’ easily saved second, while DW’s NY Yank (George Brennan) Buen Camino (Brian Sears) and Tight Lines (Jeff Gregory) were relegated to the minors.  

For Charmed Life, a 7-year-old millionairess daughter of Majestic Son co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard, Yves Sarazin and VIP Internet Stable, it was her eighth win in 23 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $17, with the triple returning $81.50.

The scheduled ‘New York, New York Double’ was cancelled after Aqueduct scrapped its card.

Sunday matinees, along with the weather-permitting ‘New York, New York Double,’ return Nov. 26th (post time TBA).

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Somebeachsomewhere battling cancer
20-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Charmed Life wins Sunday $40,000 Open
20-Nov-2017 09:11 AM NZDT
World famous book revue
20-Nov-2017 05:11 AM NZDT
Thanksgiving week draw schedule at Batavia
20-Nov-2017 03:11 AM NZDT
Final Four Eliminations at The Meadowlands
19-Nov-2017 19:11 PM NZDT
Luck Be Withyou retires to stud
19-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
Seekman's say "Let's Drink On It" at Dayton
19-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News