Charmed Life $1.3m in career earnings

Millionaire trotter Charmed Life (Majestic Son) made her harness racing seasonal debut on Sunday afternoon at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The Rene Allard trainee, who has over $1.3 million in career earnings, had two winning qualifiers as preps for her try in the $12,000 Spa Open on Sunday and wound up as the public's 3-5 betting favorite.

Billy Dobson moved Charmed Life out to the early lead and the race's lone lady cruised through a first half in 58 seconds.

Feeling just mild pressure, the eight year old classmaster kicked away from her rivals around the final turn before drawing off to win in 1:55.2.

The final time matched last week's effort by Open trotter Ulster as the fastest of the season for a trotter at the Spa.

On Sunday, longshot Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue) sat the pocket to Charmed Life and finished second while Cash Me Out (Mark Beckwith) earned the show spot.

The exacta and triple in the feature paid $38.40 and $133.50, respectively.

Charmed life now owns 31 victories in 128 lifetime starts.

Live racing resumes on Thursday afternoon at Saratoga with a first post time of 12:15pm.

Mike Sardella