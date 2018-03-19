Day At The Track

Charmed Life $1.3m in career earnings

12:07 PM 19 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Charmed Life, harness racing
Charmed life now owns 31 victories in 128 lifetime starts
Melissa Simser-Iovino Photo

Millionaire trotter Charmed Life (Majestic Son) made her harness racing seasonal debut on Sunday afternoon at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The Rene Allard trainee, who has over $1.3 million in career earnings, had two winning qualifiers as preps for her try in the $12,000 Spa Open on Sunday and wound up as the public's 3-5 betting favorite.

Billy Dobson moved Charmed Life out to the early lead and the race's lone lady cruised through a first half in 58 seconds.

Feeling just mild pressure, the eight year old classmaster kicked away from her rivals around the final turn before drawing off to win in 1:55.2.

The final time matched last week's effort by Open trotter Ulster as the fastest of the season for a trotter at the Spa.

On Sunday, longshot Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue) sat the pocket to Charmed Life and finished second while Cash Me Out (Mark Beckwith) earned the show spot.

The exacta and triple in the feature paid $38.40 and $133.50, respectively.

Charmed life now owns 31 victories in 128 lifetime starts.

Live racing resumes on Thursday afternoon at Saratoga with a first post time of 12:15pm.

Mike Sardella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Charmed Life $1.3m in career earnings
19-Mar-2018 12:03 PM NZDT
Long journey leads to the First State
19-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Congratulations Aaron Merriman
19-Mar-2018 08:03 AM NZDT
Daughter of SJ’s Caviar takes Open
19-Mar-2018 08:03 AM NZDT
George Morton Levy Pacing Series underway
18-Mar-2018 21:03 PM NZDT
Western Joe wins The BigM feature again
18-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
First card at Pocono for 2018 season
18-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News