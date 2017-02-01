Day At The Track

Today’s Quinte+ at Vincennes

06:08 AM 01 Feb 2017 NZDT
Charmeuse Royale
Charmeuse Royale

January 31, 2017 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes program featured harness racing youthful performers, especially three year-olds and  a number of other tests for five and six year-olds. One was a five year-old mare test that was the Quinte+.

The Prix Jean et Andre de la Vaissiere (purse €50,000, 2700 meters, 14 four year-old European starters) was timed in 1.15kr by the barefoot winner, 6.3/1 Ultra Wind Bi (4m Love You-Catch The Wind). Gabriel Gelormini teamed the H.E. Bondo trainee that is owned by Scuderia Cumana Group.1.7/1 Dexter Chatho (4g Un Amour d’Haufor-Okoyama) was second for Christian Bigeon, also owner/trainer. 14.7/1 Shotproof (4m Yankee Glide-Shadowshot) was third for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer Vincent Lacroix.

Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix de Leval (purse €70,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters) and the quick 1.11.8kr timed victory went to 9/10 favorite Charmeuse Royale (5f Duc de Jiel-Lea Royale). Owner/trainer Matthieu Abrivard was the driver. 39/1 Titty Jepson (5f Varenne-Lama di Costa) was second for Bjorn Goop and 21/1 Tamia Jet (5f Pine Chip-First Lady Jet) was third for Pietro Gubellini and trainer Lorenzo Baldi.  Fractions were sharp from the start (1.08.5kr at 1500 to go; 1.09.8kr at the 100; 1.11.8kr with 500 meters remaining), and four of the top five were from Italy, Holland and Norway.

The Prix d’Ambert (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to an impressively gaited 2.9/1 Empereur The Best (3m Un Amour d’Haufor-Tania Trinite). This Philippe Allaire owned and trained youthful performer was reined by Gabriel Gelormini. 24/1 Express Way (3m Love You-Queen Flore) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois and is also an Allaire trainee. 10.6/1 Éclair de Lune (3m Pad d’Urzy-Surprise de Lune) took third for Matthieu Abrivard and owner/trainer Jacques Bruneau.

Sidney Effe (6f Ganymede-Etna Sec) at 11.7/1 odds, took the Prix de Vittel (purse €50,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters). Pietro Gubellini, trainer, teamed the winner racing barefoot and timed in 1.14.2kr. Scuderia Gardesana Srl owns this winner. `13.8/1 Betsy du Quenne (6f Quaker Jet-MarEgerie) was second for David Thomain and third was 2.8/1 Bocsa de Lespi (6f Kepler-Maite Phil) for Bjorn Goop and Scuderia Super Chico.

The Prix de Cholet (purse €44,000, 2175 meters, 12 monte starters) went to 1.15.2kr clocked and 2/5 favorite Eye Of The Storm (3m Village Mystic-La Dolce Vita). Yoann Lebourgeois was in the irons for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 16/1 Eclaty du Thure (3m Paris Haufor-Quintussie) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, ahead of 25/1 Eliiotnell One (3g Repeat Love-Moon du Verbois).

Thomas H. Hicks

 

