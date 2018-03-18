Chase Auckland out of the NZ Derby

Top harness racing 3yo Chase Auckland has been pulled from the New Zealand Derby field after suffering a leg injury.

The Purdon/Rasmussen trained gelding has curbed a hock meaning he will not get a chance to emulate his sire Auckland Reactor by adding the New Zealand Derby to his already impressive resume.

“He has a curb and we will give him about three weeks off now and assess where we are with him,” said Natalie Rasmussen on the All Stars stable website.

“If all goes well he could be got up for the Harness Jewels otherwise he will have a long break with an eye to the Cup meeting in November maybe.

“It is bad luck from a timing viewpoint, though the owners have had a good run with him so far and these things are always a possibility.

“We have some other nice three-year-olds to tackle the Derby but he will certainly be missed.”



Natalie Rasmussen

The All Stars team will still be well represented in the derby with four runners still nominated for the race including the now TAB favourite Sicario along with Tennyson Bromac, Funatthebeach and Anthem who all won their respective races at Addington on Friday night.