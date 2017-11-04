Chase Auckland remains unbeaten

Classy 3yo Chase Auckland emulated his father Auckland Reactor when he won his fourth race in a row at Addington tonight.

Champion harness racing pacer and now successful sire Auckland Reactor also won his first four starts before going on to win the Sires Stakes Final at his fifth start back in 2007.

Tonight Chase Auckland was in cruise mode as he led and won as he liked in a 1-54.5 mile rate, with driver Natalie Rasmussen not even turning the stick as he zipped home in 54.8 seconds for his last 800m.

Another Purdon/Rasmussen trained horse The Devils Own was a game second after sitting parked and Afterdinnerspeaker ran home well for third.

The Alabar Racing Syndicate who own Chase Auckland, will be hoping history repeats itself in just over two weeks time, when the speedy gelding has his fifth start in this years running of the Sires Stakes final.

Smart 3yo Alta Maestro qualified for the Sires Stakes final tonight after leading all the way in a super 1-53.0 mile rate for the 1950m mobile. Driver Dexter Dunn had the pedal down early to cross the field out of the gate and then kept it down for the rest of the race to set up the superb time of 2-17.0.

Trainer Robert Dunn was confident before the race saying, "If he can lead then I think whatever beats him will win".

"Last season he struggled a bit with tie up issues but I am much happier with him now and he is relishing the beach training".

Favourite for the race Spankem, looked like he would pick up the leader halfway down the straight but Alta Maestro ( Art Major - Alta Camilla) fought back gamely to win by a head and cement his place in the Sires Stakes final on Cup day.

Alta Maestro winning his race tonight

Chase Auckland