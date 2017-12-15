Chase Auckland still unbeaten

Impressive Auckland Reactor gelding Chase Auckland defeated another strong field of 3yo's tonight in the $50,000 Alabar Classic at Alexandra Park, and remains unbeaten with six wins from six starts.

Trained by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, Chase Auckland had to be good to win after getting attacked in front for most of the race by David Butcher and the Ray Green trained King Of Swing.

On the turn King Of Swing was beaten and the only danger to Chase Auckland was All U Need Is Faith who had trailed all the way. At the line Chase Auckland found plenty and managed to hold off his stablemate by half a head with another All Stars runner Spankem running into third.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen said after the race. "Oh he is a very good horse and just seems to give a bit more every time I ask him".

Chase Auckland ran the 2200m in a very fast 2-36.4 with a closing 800m in 56.7 and 400m in 27.9 seconds.

The Alexandra Park track was lightning quick tonight with Vincent going close to breaking his own New Zealand record when winning fresh up in the $50,000 Lincoln Farms Franklin Cup.

Vincent beat A G's Whitesocks by half a length and ran the 2700m stand in 3-19.7 with a last 800m in 55.6.

Titian Banner ran third and remarkably his time of 3-18.8 was inside the record of 3-19.4.

Earlier in the night Jo's Dream and Partyon deadheated in the $100,000 (Gr1) Rosslands Queen Of Hearts 4yo and older mares pace. The winners paced the 2200m mobile in 2-40.9 with a closing 800m in 56.3 seconds.

Chase Auckland winning his sith race in a row.





Partyon and Jo's Dream deadheating tonight.





Vincent winning the Franklin Cup