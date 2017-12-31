Chase Auckland remains unbeaten

Unbeaten pacing star Chase Auckland may be so good he is allowed to turn his back on nearly $500,000 in coming months.

The three-year-old grabbed victory from the jaws of what looked to be certain defeat when he fought back when clearly headed in the $230,000 Sales Series Pace at Alexandra Park tonight.

After surging to a mid-race lead following some blazing early sectionals from his rivals, Chase Auckland was in a world of trouble as stalemate All U Need Is Faith raced past him at the top of the straight, looking set to break punter’s hearts.



But in the last 50m Chase Auckland suggested he may be that little bit special as he clawed back to retain his unbeaten record at start number seven, setting off chaotic winning circle presentation scenes from his huge syndicate of owners.



Chase Auckland was purchased and syndicated by stud giant Alabar to try and give his champion father Auckland Reactor a headstart to his stud career --- they couldn’t have dreamed they would purchase what has turned out to be such a stunning racetrack advertisement for the new stallion.



But that campaign may not extend to Australia in coming week as co-trainer and driver Natalie Rasmussen says the dual Derbys of Victoria and New South Wales in February may not be on his radar.



“Mark (Purdon) and I will sit down and talk about it but to be honest I think a little let up wouldn’t do him any harm because he was a maiden three months ago,” said Rasmussen.



“So he might not head to Australia yet and we have two Derbys here as well as so many other races for him.



“But he is a good horse, a really good horse. He had to be to fight back and win like that.”The win capped a mammoth start to the day for the All Stars stable as they also won the early races and took out group one Sires’ Stakes Fillies Championships with Elle Mac.



The latter got revenge on her Harness Jewels conqueror Dizzy Miss LIzzy after they stayed out of the early speed duel before roaring around the field to put pressure into the race and leave their rivals gasping.



The stable also produced last season’s yearling sales topper Jessie Duke to win on debut in the two-year-old pace, even after he looked unbalanced on the home bend, suggesting he is the early leader of this two-year-old crop.

Michael Guerin

Chase Auckland winning his seventh race in a row!



