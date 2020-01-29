Chase Auckland well backed after draw

Chase Auckland is the outright favourite for the Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup after the barrier draw tonight at the MCG.

Punters swarmed on $3.3 and backed the Kiwi five-year-old after he draw gate four.

Unlucky in the Ballarat Cup last time out when an eye-catching third to A G’s White Socks, Chase Auckland drew much better than that horse for Saturday night’s $500,000 Hunter Cup. A G’s White Socks will have to come from gate 11.

Four-year-old freak Lochinvar Art, who shocked Australasia with his blistering track-record run of 1:48.6 in the 4YO Bonanza, drew gate seven tonight, while Mach Shard (pictured, by Stuart McCormick) is a live chance from barrier two, one spot outside of Alta Orlando in gate one.

Craig Demmler had no luck at the gate draw, pulling barrier 13 with My Kiwi Mate.

Despite the alley, Demmler is far from conceding.

“On his run the other night I was rapt. I think he was a little bit short of a run. He’s an opportunist, I’ve always said that. But I always go back to 2000 and he just reminds me so much of Breenys Fella and this guy gives me so much joy. I just hope he can help our supporters out and get home. I’m really happy with how he’s working,” Demmler said.

GoodForm analyst Blake Redden breaks down the Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup chances runner-by-runner immediately post-barrier draw

1. Alta Orlando ($7.5 at TAB) Underrated pacer who was outstanding in the Blacks A Fake over winter. The big question is whether he can hold Mach Shard early, if he doesn’t he’ll likely end up shuffled back and playing for luck.

2. Mach Shard ($4 with TAB) Quick beginner who will hand over to an appropriate rival if he finds the pegs early. The way he is going right now he deserves to be one the second favourite.

3. King Of Swing (Emergency $10 with TAB) – X-factor horse who ripped around Menangle recently and if he gets a run he’ll make his presence felt.

4. Chase Auckland ($3.1 with TAB) Only continues to enhance his reputation after a run of the race performance in the Ballarat Cup. Is tonight the night the All Stars pull the trigger and fire him forward in search of the lead?

5. Cash N Flow ($21 with TAB) Definite question marks about this guy over a staying trip and while he does have some early toe, he may not want to use it here.

6. Triple Eight ($21 with TAB) Progressive pacer who stepped up to be competitive through the Inter Dominion. He will need plenty to go right but he might just be the best of the roughies with the right run.

7. Lochinvar Art ($8.5 with TAB) The excitement horse of the race but he’s been dealt a cruel blow at the draw. Probably looks to slide back early and get a cart in late.

8. Our Uncle Sam ($21 with TAB) This draw will either be a blessing or a curse but this will be a tough ask even if a few things go his way.

9. Code Bailey ($11 with TAB) Follows out a quick beginner. He’s still unlikely to find the front which will make it pretty difficult.

10. Bling It On ($9 with TAB) Versatile pacer who looks to be getting back to his mind-boggling Victoria Cup form from earlier in the season. If there is any chink in his rivals armory, he can expose it.

11. A Gs White Socks ($7 with TAB) Ballarat Cup winner who is by no means a one trick pony. He will drift from what was equal favouritism pre-draw but I’m expecting him to have supporters on the night.

12. San Carlo ($41 with TAB) Gets his chance to be driven ice cold in a big race which has worked for him in the past. Expect to see him driven quietly and rushing home late if there’s speed on.

13. My Kiwi Mate ($51 with TAB) Dynamic sit/sprinter at this level but he’ll need plenty of favours to win here.