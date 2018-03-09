Chase Auckland wins the Northern Derby

Sensational harness racing 3yo Chase Auckland was back in winning form tonight, easily winning the $235,000 Woodlands Stud Northern Derby in race and New Zealand record time.

The imposing son of Auckland Reactor has now won eight races from nine starts this season, with his only defeat coming last week, when he was beaten by stablemate Sicario in the Derby prelude.

Sicario ran second tonight giving trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen the Derby quinella.

Chase Auckland (Auckland Reactor - Delicata) did not get it easy in tonights race and had to work hard to get to the front.

However once getting there he never looked like getting headed and he cruised to victory in 3:16.8 for the 2700m mobile.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen was full of praise for the 3yo after the race and said, "He raced well wide for a long way and I had to let him settle before committing him to take the front. All credit to the horse, he tried real hard and always felt great in the run."

"He actually felt like he could not get beat when he got to the front."

"It was great to wear the teal pants and win in a race like this," she said.

The All Stars Stable had a very successful night also winning with Princess Tiffany and Jesse Duke.

Princess Tiffany won the 2yo fillies $80,000 Delightful Lady Classic after sitting parked for the whole trip, while Jesse Duke put in an amazing run when winning the Group One $100,000 Young Guns.

The impressive Jesse Duke (Bettor's Delight - Daisy Dundee) looked like he would be unlucky for the second week in a row when he was squeezed and broke early, but he picked himself up and zoomed home out wide from last at the turn to win narrowly in a 1:55.0 mile rate.

His run was one of the best 2yo performances seen on the track in recent years.



Chase Auckland winning the Derby