Cheerful to atone for last start gallop

You don’t often see Tim Williams completely lost for words but after Cheerful’s ignominious display when she resumed at Addington last week was a time when it was pretty close.

Cheerful is known for having ability but one thing she has never done according to Tim is to gallop. In a race or at home.

But last week as an odds on favourite she did just that and more than once. It was “all over red rover” in no time so punters are entitled to be a little wary at Addington tomorrow when she sets out to put the record straight.

“She never breaks” was Tim’s stunned reaction last week and he still feels the same way about her reliability.

“I had a talk to Mark about it. He thought she might just have been a touch fresh and to just put it behind us rather than take any drastic measures. You often find too that a horse so well gaited like that often gets a bigger shock than you do when it goes wrong on raceday and finds it that much harder to recover”

So nothing has been changed for this week. And nobody is thinking that it might happen again even though punters may have their suspicions.

Cheerful, who is raced by Braeden and Caroline Whitelock who are expecting news on the progress of Princess Tiffany which they co-own, certainly wouldn’t mind a lift in the luck department, especially after Kayla Marie also met trouble last week. She is also out to atone on Friday.

Encouraging in a way is that One Over Da Stars who is the likely favourite is far more unpredictable than Cheerful and has been disqualified in its last two after outstanding performances. There are some other useful trotters in the field but Cheerful doing things right should put a smile on your face.

The other southern stable runner on show this weekend is FUNATTHEBEACH in the Ashburton Cup on Sunday, Whatever you judge his chances on don’t make it his last race at Addington. The stable was quietly confident of a big run based on his work but the result looks dismal as he finished last.

Looks can be deceiving. Tim makes a strong case for the defense.

“The thing was they ran home in 55. Going into that half he was a few lengths off them and then he had to improve wide to try and get into the race in the straight. Then they closed in 26 for the 400m so it was no surprise that he felt the pinch in the last 100. His work had been very good leading into that race it just didn’t work out for him”

However Tim did have one reservation about Sunday’s race. The weather.

“He is down to have a good hitout tomorrow (Friday) but it is looking doubtful at the moment. The track at home is slushy with the rain and the challenge will be getting on it for fast work”

As it was the stable had to hopple Thefixer at home midweek because the surface was not much better at Rangiora for the trials from which he was withdrawn.



Courtesy of All Stars Stables

http://www.allstarsracingstables.com/