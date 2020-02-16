Cheezel wins mares mile

The Regan Todd trained mare Cheezel won the Robin Dundee Club Mobile Pace at Winton today.

Regan is currently in Auckland looking over yearlings for tomorrow’s Auckland Sales at Karaka, he wasn’t on course, and left Cheezel in the care of his father Barry who brought her south yesterday.

Todd has had the mare since November and has now won three races with her. She was previously trained by her part-owner Brian Fahey. The other owner is Trevor Casey.

“He just sent her out here for a bit a change of scenery. We’ll give her one or two more races before she hits the breeding paddock. She’s done a good job,” Regan Todd said.

Driver Blair Orange was three wide early after chasing Cheezel out of the gate. After the first 400 metres he was in front. He eased up on the speed, but

things started to heat up when Amore Lancome moved up beside her on the outside, and the two went head to head between the 800 and the top of the straight.

Cheezel shook Amore Lancome off but had to withstand the challenge of Yankee Party which had enjoyed a cosy run behind the leader.

Cheezel held on to beat Yankee Party by half a length with Amore Lancome another half-length back in third.

The mile was run in 1-57.8 with the last 800 metres run in a slick 56.1.

“We had a scare a couple of weeks ago. She had a heart fibrillation at Addington so I’ve had to be a bit easy on her, but she’s bounced back.”

Todd indicated that Cheezel could be back for the last heat of the Southern Belle Speed Series at Wairio on 21st March.

In other races on the card Carnegie Hall lived up to her international breeding and cleared maiden ranks in the Lamb and Cattle Grazier Trot.

The four year old trained by Bob Butt was sent south to Lauren Pearson’s Winton barn and was driven by her partner Brent Barclay.

The Andover Hall mare trailed early before Barclay went to the front with 1300 metres to run.

The winning margin was a length from T Bone Rawhide.

Long shot Targaryen made the most of an economical trip on the inside to come up the passing lane and beat second favourite Croesus by three quarters of a length.

The Big Jim gelding owned by Michelle Larsen and trained and driven by husband Kirk was at odds of 53-1.

Favourite Triple VC appreciated the drop in class when he won the Regent Car Court Pace.

The winner of four races was up against primarily one win horses. He was patiently handled by Sheree Tomlinson who settled the six year old at the back of the field before bringing him down the outside to win by three quarters of a length.

The Washington VC gelding is owned by local breeder Cleland Murdoch and The Fanny Allen Family Trust. He’s trained at Ascot Park by Murray Brown.

The Interceptor completed a profitable weekend for Kenny Baynes. The Mach Three gelding trained by Brett Gray, driven by Jonny Cox and owned by Baynes Bloodstock Limited (Kenny and sister in-law Penny Baynes) lead all the way to win easily by five lengths.

The Interceptor was having his ninth start today and looked comfortable in front.

At Addington on Friday Miss Mucho owned by Kenny upset at odds of 54-1.

The well-bred The Optimist won her first race for Kirstin Barclay and Tank Ellis.

Out of the twelve win Armbro Operative mare Special Ops and by Christian Cullen the five year old was in the one one early before Barclay took her to the lead. She held out Sunset Red and Rakarippa.

Barclay and Ellis have just recently taken on the training of The Optimist and have started her four times. She was previously trained by Jack Harrington.

The day ended with Lilac Becky winning for Southland Ambassador for Team Teal, Ellie Barron. It was one of two winning drives for her.

This will be the third running of the Team Teal campaign in New Zealand.

Founded by Duncan McPherson in Victoria in 2014, the campaign was started to help raise awareness and funds for research of ovarian cancer.

McPherson lost his wife to ovarian cancer. He vowed to continue her fight, and has grown the movement from Victoria, to nationwide Australia and now New Zealand.

Every female driver in New Zealand wore the Teal Pants during February and March 2019, with each win receiving $400 in donations, $200 from Harness Racing New Zealand, $100 from Woodlands Stud and $100 from the respective Club.

Other female drivers Kirstin Barclay (The Optimist) and Sheree Tomlinson (Triple VC) contributed to this great cause today as well.