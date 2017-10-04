Cherokee Hiflyzane makes it rain at Plainridge

Plainville, Ma---After a 42-day layoff, Cherokee Hiflyzane returned to harness racxing action at Plainridge Park and wasted no time reaping the benefits of his sabbatical by winning the $14,000 "Plainridge Special" featured pace on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 3) at 60-1.

Getting away seventh in the field of eight, Cherokee Hiflyzane (Mike Stevenson) watched from afar as favored Beautiful Lady (Greg Merton) and He's Marvelous (Nick Graffam) bicker to be best off the gate and that produced a :26.3 first quarter for Beautiful Lady, who had taken control. But Rooster Rabbit (Mike Eaton) was already out and wheeling and sidled Beautiful Lady by the five-eighths. From that point on, Rooster Rabbit matched strides with Beautiful Lady while the rest of the field was stacking up in two rows.

When they hit the three-quarters in 1:24.2 Cherokee Hiflyzane was last and had just pulled to the second tier. But when that outer flow went stagnant, Stevenson tipped Cherokee Hiflyzane four-wide around the final bend and had him rolling with a full head of steam. As the race went down the stretch, Cherokee Hiflyzane was picking off the horses in front of him one by one and eventually got to Beautiful Lady and bested her as well to win by a half-length in 1:52.4.

It was the fifth win of the year for Cherokee Hiflyzane ($129.60) and his first since June 19. The $2 exacta of 3-8 with post time favorite Beautiful Lady returned $535.60 and the $2 trifecta of 3-8-5 returned an instant jackpot of $5,233.80.

Cherokee Hiflyzane is owned by Roger Farrar II and Barrie Farrar, who also does the training.

The most impressive mile of the day was the effort put in by Sailor Jerry (Nick Graffam) in an $8,500 conditioned event, who with the exception of about ten strides at the quarter, led gate to wire in 1:51.2 pulling away to a four-length victory in a :27.4 last quarter.

It was the sixth win of the year for Sailor Jerry ($4.40) who is owned by Christopher Hamilton, Sylvia Hamilton and Mike Graffam, who also trains the winner.

Nick Graffam had a big day, winning three races on the afternoon while Shawn Gray and Mike Stevenson each won two. Mike Graffam had a training double as well.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday (Oct. 5) with post time at 2:30 p.m.