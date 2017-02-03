Cherokee’s Ironman dominates again

Harness racing's Cherokee’s Ironman continued his fine form at the Bermuda Equestrian Centre on Vesey Street last weekend.

Arnold Manders’s gelding, which holds the Boxing Day Stakes and Best Three Series titles in the aged division, posted the fastest time of 1:03/3 with driver Tyler Lopes in the sulky.

The time was three fifths shy of the season’s fastest of 1:03 flat, which Cherokee’s Ironman and Lopes set in December.

The pair dominated the Free for All during the last round of harness racing, winning three of the four heats contested in the division featuring the island’s fastest ponies.

Zinho Cooper also had a superb outing as he claimed three heat victories with as many ponies, including the sweep in the 10:01 and slower division with Just Like That.

Kijaun Waldron and women’s driver Candyce Martins were the remaining multiple heat winners.

Martins swept both heats in the 1:07/2 — 1:08/1 division with Inwood Stables’s filly Inwood’s Progress, while Waldron sweep both heats in the 1:05 — 1:06 division with Danielle Correia’s mare Skyway Majestic.

Harness racing continues on Saturday from 7pm.