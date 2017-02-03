Day At The Track

Cherokee’s Ironman dominates again

05:09 AM 03 Feb 2017 NZDT
Cherokee’s Ironman
Cherokee’s Ironman

Harness racing's Cherokee’s Ironman continued his fine form at the Bermuda Equestrian Centre on Vesey Street last weekend.

Arnold Manders’s gelding, which holds the Boxing Day Stakes and Best Three Series titles in the aged division, posted the fastest time of 1:03/3 with driver Tyler Lopes in the sulky.

The time was three fifths shy of the season’s fastest of 1:03 flat, which Cherokee’s Ironman and Lopes set in December.

The pair dominated the Free for All during the last round of harness racing, winning three of the four heats contested in the division featuring the island’s fastest ponies.

Zinho Cooper also had a superb outing as he claimed three heat victories with as many ponies, including the sweep in the 10:01 and slower division with Just Like That.

Kijaun Waldron and women’s driver Candyce Martins were the remaining multiple heat winners.

Martins swept both heats in the 1:07/2 — 1:08/1 division with Inwood Stables’s filly Inwood’s Progress, while Waldron sweep both heats in the 1:05 — 1:06 division with Danielle Correia’s mare Skyway Majestic.

Harness racing continues on Saturday from 7pm.

Colin Thompson

Handicapping Championship set for April 29
03-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
Gordon Empey enjoying his Southern excursion
03-Feb-2017 09:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands statement on NJ & Miss Classic cancellations
03-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
03-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
Regulatory Polices to undergo rigorous review
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Monticello offering Bonus program
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
B Yoyo leads Meadowlands Friday Feature
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Go Byem, Moonlight Cocktail take features
02-Feb-2017 23:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Includes Video
