Day At The Track

Star pacer set for a racetrack return

09:16 AM 10 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Chicago Bull,Harness racing
Chicago Bull
Gloucester Park photo

Star pacer Chicago Bull is set to make his anticipated racetrack return.

Trainer Gary Hall has tentatively picked out Friday night at Gloucester Park for Chicago Bull’s comeback race.

It will be the diminutive pacers first run since winning the Group 2 4 & 5 year-old championship (2130m) in March.

Hall believes Chicago Bull, a winner at 31 of 51 starts and $1,503, 524 in prize money, was ready to race again after coming through a Byford trial unscathed on Sunday.

“He ran 1.59.6sec.and went along pretty good, but could have gone quicker” Hall said.

“I’m going down the New Zealand Cup line, but I haven’t made up my mind yet.

“He is still underdone, but maybe Friday night or the following week, but that’s over 2500m and might not be the right option.

“I’ll look at this Friday night.”

The New Zealand Cup in November and the Inter Dominion Championships in Melbourne a month later are primary targets for Chicago Bull.

The son of Bettors Delight ran second to Kiwi iron horse Lazarus in last year’s Inter Dominion series when on home soil in Perth.

With Lazarus’ departure to the United States, Hall believes Chicago Bull should be highly considered to go one better in Melbourne.


Julio Santarelli 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Muscle Hill sires five PA All-Star winners
10-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
Gimpanzee & Mr. Vicktor Impressive in NYSS
10-Jul-2018 12:07 PM NZST
Call for Justice grinds it out at Meadows
10-Jul-2018 12:07 PM NZST
Quick Shot, Bet You are solid winners at Plainridge
10-Jul-2018 12:07 PM NZST
Post time 12:50 pm Sunday at Yonkers
10-Jul-2018 11:07 AM NZST
Anthony DeFrancesco, IV, 18, sends out first winner
10-Jul-2018 07:07 AM NZST
Nine horses die from eating poisonous plant
10-Jul-2018 05:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News