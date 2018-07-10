Star pacer set for a racetrack return

Star pacer Chicago Bull is set to make his anticipated racetrack return.

Trainer Gary Hall has tentatively picked out Friday night at Gloucester Park for Chicago Bull’s comeback race.

It will be the diminutive pacers first run since winning the Group 2 4 & 5 year-old championship (2130m) in March.

Hall believes Chicago Bull, a winner at 31 of 51 starts and $1,503, 524 in prize money, was ready to race again after coming through a Byford trial unscathed on Sunday.

“He ran 1.59.6sec.and went along pretty good, but could have gone quicker” Hall said.

“I’m going down the New Zealand Cup line, but I haven’t made up my mind yet.

“He is still underdone, but maybe Friday night or the following week, but that’s over 2500m and might not be the right option.

“I’ll look at this Friday night.”

The New Zealand Cup in November and the Inter Dominion Championships in Melbourne a month later are primary targets for Chicago Bull.

The son of Bettors Delight ran second to Kiwi iron horse Lazarus in last year’s Inter Dominion series when on home soil in Perth.

With Lazarus’ departure to the United States, Hall believes Chicago Bull should be highly considered to go one better in Melbourne.