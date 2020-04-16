Chicago Bull to make his comeback on Friday

AFTER a false start, megastar pacer Chicago Bull will make his comeback at Gloucester Park on Friday.

The former toast of WA harness racing was down to return on March 27, but some swelling in his off foreleg saw trainer Gary Hall Sr scratch him.

“It was only minor and he bounced-back quickly, but we’d come so far and weren’t about to take any risks,” Hall Sr said.

“He seems well now. He’s still fat and will no doubt need the run, but he finished off his work in 54.8sec the other morning so the speed is still here.

“It’s just great to have him back. It’s lifted everyone around the place and it’s good for the sport as well.

It’s a small field of six, but still a fascinating race, largely due to the headstrong and noted leader Talktomeurmattjesty drawn the pole.

“It’ll be a tricky race,” Hall Sr said. “He’ll almost certainly be last and they’ll race in single file, so he’ll be giving them a big start.

“And Talktomeurmattjesty really only knows one way, bowling along, so it’ll be a really testing race for ‘Bully’ first-up.

“He’s as good as we can have him after so long out and as long as he’s hitting the line strongly, we’ll all be happy.”

Chicago Bull, a winner of 43 of his 66 starts and over $1.7 million, was on the verge of becoming the sport’s dominant pacer before a freakish mishap in Auckland 18 months ago.

He was sidelined for six months and returned for five runs during May/June last year where he managed three wins, but never looked quite the same horse.

He hasn’t raced since a fourth at Gloucester Park on June 28, last year.

Hall Sr is realistic about where Chicago Bull sits now.

“He won’t get back to the Chicago Bull of his prime, but if he gets somewhere near it, he’ll still have a lot of fun,” he said.

Hoofnote: Those wanting to watch Chicago Bull’s return should note Friday’s meeting is very early start. His race is the seventh event at 6.08pm NZ time (2.08pm Perth time).