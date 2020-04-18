Day At The Track

Chicago Bull wins comeback race

10:53 AM 18 Apr 2020 NZST
Chicago Bull,Harness racing
The photo finish to last nights race
Gloucester Park photo

Champion harness racing pacer Chicago Bull is back!

The Bettor's Delight gelding won last night at Gloucester Park in his first race since June 2019.

Seven-year-old Chicago Bull was in New Zealand in October 2018 when he was badly injured after he flipped over backwards and fractured eight bones in his wither region in a freak stable accident, the day after impressively winning at Alexandra Park. At the time he was the favourite for the New Zealand Trotting Cup.

Back in Australia and recovered, trainer Gary Hall Sr had given Chicago Bull several starts in 2019 (winning three of them) before a leg injury curtailed his racing career once again.

Healthy again, Chicago Bull was given a long slow build up before last nights race, with the only worry being that the race would not get off the ground with low numbers nominated.

“He’s as ready to go as I can have him. He really needs racing now, so I hope they have enough runners to run the race," he told Adam Hamilton during the week.

Chicago Bull had to do a fair amount of work in the running last night to win the race, but he did it comfortably at the end holding on to beat a fast finishing El Jacko by half a neck.

Watch the video replay here.

The 2130m race was run in a slick 1-54.0 Mile Rate with a last 800m in 57.8 and last 400m in 29.7

 

7 2:08pm PERTH PLASTERBOARD CENTRE MS PACE (SKY1) 2130M
$20,000 3YO and older. FFA OPEN. GPPBD/HWOE. Mobile Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments
1 CHICAGO BULL NZ  $ 12,090   Fr6 6 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr   $ 2.10 fav  PRBT RAS OTEM L1W 2 SWAB
  BAY GELDING 7 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of CHICAGO BLUES (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ)
Owner(s): B V Richardson, G L Moore, D T Roberts, S L Beven, G J Richardson, S E Simmonds
Breeder(s): F J Price, F R Price, H L Price, K V Price
2 EL JACKO NZ  $ 3,348   Fr5 5 G F J Bond, S A Bond Ryan Warwick HD $ 8.00   RAS 4
3 CHIAROSCURO  $ 1,674   Fr2 2 Murray Lindau Dylan Egerton-Green 4.10 $ 14.00   GS 3 CP
4 TOMMY BE GOOD  $ 928   Fr4 4 Kat Warwick Shannon Suvaljko 6.50 $ 18.00   RAS 7
5 TALKTOMEURMATTJESTY NZ  $ 560   Fr1 1 Barry Howlett Kyle Harper 11.20 $ 2.35   GS L 1
6 ARGYLE RED  $ 200   Fr3 3 Robert MacDonald Morgan Woodley 15.50 $ 23.00   5
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:30:9 Mile Rate: 1:54:0 Lead Time: 34.8
First Quarter: 29.2 Second Quarter: 29.1 Third Quarter: 28.1 Fourth Quarter: 29.7
Margins: HFNK x 3.4m
 

 

Harnesslink Media

 

