Chinook stays on feet and wins

The Geoff Gibson-Smith trained Chinook Winds was lucky to stay on her feet during the Arden Lodge Fillies and Mares Mobile Pace at Gore today(Wednesday).

Driver Robin Swain had to take evasive action when favourite Liberty Rose ducked out in the run home.

“I think she was lucky to stand up and for Robin to stay in the cart,” said Gibson-Smith.

The Santanna Blue Chip mare in only her tenth start, recorded her first win and Gibson-Smith wasn’t overly confident with a second line draw.

“Drawn twelve I thought that it might be hard enough but she got a beautiful run through. The driver made the difference.”

The four year old is a ‘home bred’ and goes back to a breed that Bruce Stirling developed.

As a three year old Chinook Winds recorded a number of places but at the end of the season she was having problems tying up.

“She’s always been nice. She ran a half in 55 (seconds) at the workouts one day. She’s been a nice pacer but I’ve had a few problems with her tying up last season so we turned her out. I’ve been mindful of that this year. I’ve been feeding her Vitamin E as much as I can. I’m normally a seller but the kids are in on her. We’ll see how she handles the next grade.”

Chinook Winds is owned by Kent Gibson-Smith, Scott Gibson-Smith and his partner Charlotte Berry and Glen and Ange Gibson-Smith along with Geoff’s wife Jill.













Action photos - Bruce Stewart