Chmiel out to continue brilliant form

by Jonny Turner

Glenys Chmiel will be out to continue her brilliant form in what will be her last hurrah in the sulky, as Harness Racing New Zealand’s Team Teal Campaign ends at Motukarara today.

The reinswoman produced excellent results when competing against South Island’s best female drivers competed in four Team Teal races on the West Coast, last weekend.

Chmiel’s two wins and one placing, which raised funds for ovarian cancer research, came after she got a little help from her friends.

“I am only really out there because of the teal races,” the driver said.

“Sam Ottley got me the drive on Kensington Bill and Aimee Edmonds got me the drive on Sod’s Law.”

“That was why I went over to the coast.”

“Then, Sam got suspended so I ended up getting one of her drives at Motukarara.

Chmiel’s West Coast efforts showed she still has all the skill she displayed at the height of her career, despite her taking limited opportunities in the sulky in recent seasons.

Though she has enjoyed being back out on the track, her winning run will not see Chmiel make a full time return to driving in any capacity.

“This will be my last hurrah for a wee while.”

“My kids come first and they are quite involved with sport and that takes up most of my weekend.”

Chmiel’s West Coast double behind Kensington Bill took her career tally to 48 wins.

If she produces the kind of form she did last weekend, the reinswoman could notch a 50 win milestone with her three drives at today’s meeting.

Chmiel will drive Been To Jenny’s (race 6) and Malinka (race 9) in today’s two Team Teal women’s races.

Malinka copped second row draws in both of her starts last weekend’s West Coast meetings.

The Trevor Walsh trained 4yr-old ran home well for second at Westport, before whacking away for an honest sixth at Reefton.

Chmiel has a much better draw to work from with Malinka today, when she starts from barrier 5.

“Trevor said to me that he didn’t think he had her ready for Reefton.”

“But, she certainly has been going some good races.”

“I think the run at Reefton will have tidied her up and she should be on form.”

Chmiel may need to show off all of her skills to work Been To Jenny’s in to race 6 from the outside of the front line.

Going on the Kyle Cameron trained 5yr-old’s sound second in her last start at Reefton, Been To Jenny’s will be competitive if she can find a nice run.

“The draw is the worry, we will just have to see what happens early in the race and then make a plan after that,” Chmiel said.

Chmiel will drive Bring Back Leah in an event outside today’s Team Teal races.

The Mark Jones trained 3yr-old looks a strong chance in race 3, following her second and fourth placings on the West Coast, last weekend.

“She has got form, she raced honest on the coast and she is due for a break through.”

“Hopefully Sunday is the day.”

