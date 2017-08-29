Day At The Track

Chocolate Sundae, 40, dies

01:59 PM 29 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Chocolate Sundae Chocolate Sundaest.jpg
Chocolate Sundae has been living with Jim Marston and his wife Anita since she was born at their farm in 1977.
Pam Gauthier photo
Chocolate Sundae (right) and her daughter, Easter Sundae.
Pam Gauthier photo

Freehold, NJ---Chocolate Sundae, born on March 20, 1977, in Cumberland, Maine, died on Aug. 27, 2017.  At 40 years and five months, she may have been the oldest harness racing standardbred in North America, at least. 

She was owned by her breeder, the late Jim Marston, and lived all of her life at his farm. 

The unraced mare had one foal, Easter Sundae (22 races won, $26,154), born on Easter Sunday of 1996 and the two lived out their days together on Marston’s farm.

Easter Sundae helped her dam, deaf in her later years, signaled to her mother and nudged her in to the barn when it was time to go in for feed time.   

In addition to Anita Marston, who survives her husband, and their families, Stephanie and Adam Gray have helped care for the mares in the last few years.

Here is an article written by Ellen Harvey five years ago about Chocolate Sundae and her owners.

 
The USTA Communications Department 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Chocolate Sundae, 40, dies
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
He's Marvalous scores; Merton bats .740
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
Mel Mara cruises in Harrington homecoming
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
63rd Yonkers Trot and 62nd Messenger drawn
29-Aug-2017 13:08 PM NZST
New York Sire Stakes held at Monticello
29-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
Yankee Moonshine takes feature; Hall wins 4
29-Aug-2017 12:08 PM NZST
Goshen Historic Fire - Please help us rebuild
29-Aug-2017 10:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News